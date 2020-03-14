Editor’s note: The Douglas County Spelling Bee is still scheduled to proceed as planned on April 18. Any changes will be announced on or before April 1.
The News-Review and Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe will sponsor the 43rd annual Douglas County Spelling Bee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18 at the Wildlife Safari’s Cheryl Ford Center.
A set of spelling words will appear on this page every week through March 28. The weekly word lists can also be accessed online at www.nrtoday.com by entering “Spelling Bee” into the search field.
The county spelling bee champion will win a trophy and new laptop. Trophies and prizes will also be awarded through fourth place.
All public school, private school and home-schooled students in the fifth through eighth grades are invited to participate. Students wishing to enter elimination rounds in their district must sign up with their school’s spelling bee coordinator. Home-schooled students should contact the home school spelling bee coordinator at 541-679-1251.
The county spelling bee coordinator may be contacted at rcorrea@bciradio.com. Questions regarding the weekly word lists may be addressed to rcorrea@bciradio.com or to The News-Review at 541-229-4328.
SPELLING WORD LIST 11:
Aerobatics — Apectacular flying feats and maneuvers (as rolls and dives). “Brian enjoyed the exhibition of aerobatics at the Labor Day festival.”
Foolhardiness — The quality or state of being daring but lacking judgment. “When Janet wanted to swim across the river, her friends pointed out her foolhardiness.”
Annoyance — A source of vexation or irritation; bothersome disturbance. “Vera enjoyed raking leaves on the warm autumn day, but the loud music from the neighbor’s yard was an annoyance.
Acquaintance — Familiarity, experience. “Ruth developed an acquaintance with Tibetan musical tradition.”
Allegiance — The duty of fidelity owed by a subject or citizen to his sovereign or government. “The new citizens pledged allegiance to their adopted country.”
Buttress — A projecting structure of masonry or wood for supporting or giving stability to a wall or building. “The buttress is associated especially with Gothic architecture.”
Porridge — A soft food made by boiling grains or legumes in milk or water until thick. “The campers were extremely hungry and each consumed a large bowl of porridge.”
Anchorage — A place where ships anchor. “The harbor could easily provide anchorage for ten ships.”
Malodorous — Having a bad odor; rank, fetid, stinking. “Evelina smelled the malodorous skunk from 50 feet away.”
Tragedian — An actor who specializes in tragic roles “The noted tragedian said that he would like his next role to be King Lear.”
Conspirators — Those who plot, especially treasonably. “The embers of the great fire now glowed so low and duskily, that Jim understood why these conspirators desired a torch.”
Balsam — An aromatic substance flowing spontaneously or by incision from a plant and not necessarily remaining liquid. “When Henrietta retrieved the ball from the branches of the fir tree, the balsam made her fingers sticky.”
Audition — Give a trial performance. “Cornelius decided to audition for the part of Shylock.”
Ferociously — In a manner characterized by wild or extreme rapacity, cruelty, acrimony, or destructiveness. “A large cat ferociously snarled at Beth’s puppy.”
Abacus — A calculating instrument for performing arithmetical processes by sliding counters by hand on rods or in grooves. “The grocer used an abacus instead of a modern cash register.”
Cartridge — A tube of metal, paper, or a combination of both containing a complete charge for a firearm. “In the drawer of the desk he bought, Jake found a silver dime, an ace of spades, and a 12-gauge shotgun cartridge.”
Extricate — Draw out from or forth from and set free of a tangled, jumbled, confused, or otherwise involved heap, mass, or situation. “When the whistle blew, Jason tried to extricate himself from the bottom of the pile of players.”
Pamphlet — An unbound publication other than a periodical. “Mr. Nebo has published a pamphlet opposing the income tax.”
Surmise — Form a notion of on slight proof; guess, suppose. “It was not hard to surmise from Pedro’s evasive answer that he had not completed the report.”
Exhibited — Presented to view; showed, displayed. “Elizabeth Ellen brought the skipping rope out from under her apron and exhibited it quite proudly.”
Martyrs — Those who sacrifice their life, station, or what is of great value for the sake of principle. “Many early Christians became martyrs in the Roman Colosseum.”
Abbreviation — A shortened form of a written word or phrase used for brevity. “The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is much more widely known by its abbreviation NASA.”
Fungicide — An agent that destroys a group of lower plants including molds, rusts, mildews, mushrooms and yeasts. “A fungicide was sprayed on the apple trees to protect the fruit.”
Biscuit — A quick bread made in a small shape from dough that has been rolled and cut or dropped and that rises in baking. “A hot biscuit with butter and honey was the best part of the lunch.”
Asterisk — A character used in printing as the first in series of reference marks to indicate the omission of letters or words, and in various arbitrary uses. “After years of debate, the committee finally agreed to remove the asterisk next to Roger Maris’ home-run record.”
