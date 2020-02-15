The News-Review and Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe will sponsor the 43rd annual Douglas County Spelling Bee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18 at the Wildlife Safari’s Cheryl Ford Center.
A set of spelling words will appear on this page every week through March 28. The weekly word lists can also be accessed online at www.nrtoday.com by entering “Spelling Bee” into the search field.
The county spelling bee champion will win a trophy and new laptop. Trophies and prizes will also be awarded through fourth place.
All public school, private school and home-schooled students in the fifth through eighth grades are invited to participate. Students wishing to enter elimination rounds in their district must sign up with their school’s spelling bee coordinator. Home-schooled students should contact the home school spelling bee coordinator at 541-679-1251.
The county spelling bee coordinator may be contacted at rcorrea@bciradio.com. Questions regarding the weekly word lists may be addressed to rcorrea@bciradio.com or to The News-Review at 541-229-4328.
SPELLING WORD LIST 7:
Hostage — A person held captive pending the fulfillment of an agreement or demand. “The prisoners were holding a guard as a hostage in an attempt to gain their demands.”
Hydrogen — A nonmetallic element that is the simplest and lightest of the elements and which is normally a colorless, odorless, and highly flammable diatomic gas. “Hydrogen and oxygen are the components of water.”
Auditorium — A room, hall, or entire building specially designed for stage presentations, concerts, lectures, and other activities. “The huge size and magnificent design of Bloomfield’s new civic auditorium indicate that the performing arts are well supported there.
Essence — Perfume, odor, scent. “The essence of lilac permeated Aunt Gertrude’s parlor.”
Capsule — A gelatin shell enclosing medicine. “Swallowing a capsule without a sip of liquid is difficult for most people.”
Weigh — Evaluate; ponder. “Mrs. Avery asked Sam to weigh the potential consequences of his decision.”
Javelin — A light spear usually by hand as a weapon of war or in hunting big game. “On his first attempt, Lucas hurled the javelin only 20 feet.”
Badgers — Any of certain strong sturdily built carnivorous mammals. “Ivar always said that the badgers had cleaner houses than people, and that when he hired a housekeeper her name would be Mrs. Badger.”
Remorseless — Having no distress arising from guilt for past wrongs. “The vandals seemed to be remorseless, for they laughed when the judge sentenced them.”
Proximity — The quality or state of being close. “The Fletchers bought the house on Vine Street because of its proximity to neighborhood schools.”
Emerald — A highly prized gemstone of rich green color. “Beth’s grandfather has a lovely unmounted emerald that he plans to give to her for a graduation present.”
Realize — Bring into existence. “With her inheritance money, Mary was able to realize her dream of owning a small business.”
Vocalist — One who sings; singer. Felicia is a soprano vocalist in the talent show.
Bridle — Headgear consisting of a bit and reins used for maneuvering and restraining a horse. “Through his 4-H club activities, Jeffrey learned the correct way to place a bridle on a horse.”
Stagestruck — Seized by a passion desire to become an actor. “Once someone is stagestruck, it is futile to encourage him to consider a profession other than acting.”
Agonize — Endure torture, pain, or anguish. “Before the new pain medication was available, Alicia would agonize over her migraine headaches for several days at a time.”
Masonry — Something constructed by a skilled workman who builds with stone, brick, or similar material. “The huge fireplace in the master suite was the showpiece of the new home’s masonry.”
Laser — A device that utilizes the natural oscillations of atoms or molecules between energy levels for generating coherent electromagnetic radiation. The surgeon used a laser to make the incision.”
Herring — A valuable food fish that reaches a length of about one foot and is preserved in the adult state by smoking or salting and in the young state is extensively canned as sardines. “When the “fish man” made his weekly rounds years ago, salted herring was always one of the choices.”
Cosmic — Of, from or relating to the extraterrestrial vastness in contrast to the Earth alone. “In his spare time Steven likes to read science fiction tales of cosmic exploration.”
Rattlesnake — Any of numerous pit vipers that have a series of interlocking joints at the end of the tail which make a sharp rattling sound when vibrated. “Mr. Bergson’s valuable stallion died last summer after being bitten by a rattlesnake.”
Stench — A malodorous smell. “Georgette attributed her nausea to the stench emanating from the chemical factory.”
Ultraviolet — Situated beyond the visible spectrum at the violet end and having a wavelength shorter than visible light and longer than X rays.
Diligent — Characterized by steady and earnest effort in pursuit or study. “Despite his diligent study habits, Horatio always panicked at exam time.”
Seaworthiness — The quality or state of being fit or safe for an ocean voyage. “The ocean liner was sent to dry dock to preserve its seaworthiness.”
