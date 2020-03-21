Editor’s Note: The Douglas County Spelling Bee is still scheduled to proceed as planned on April 18. Any changes will be announced on or before April 1.
The News-Review and Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe will sponsor the 43rd annual Douglas County Spelling Bee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18 at the Wildlife Safari’s Cheryl Ford Center.
A set of spelling words will appear on this page every week through March 28. The weekly word lists can also be accessed online at www.nrtoday.com by entering “Spelling Bee” into the search field.
The county spelling bee champion will win a trophy and new laptop. Trophies and prizes will also be awarded through fourth place.
All public school, private school and home-schooled students in the fifth through eighth grades are invited to participate. Students wishing to enter elimination rounds in their district must sign up with their school’s spelling bee coordinator. Home-schooled students should contact the home school spelling bee coordinator at 541-679-1251.
The county spelling bee coordinator may be contacted at rcorrea@bciradio.com. Questions regarding the weekly word lists may be addressed to rcorrea@bciradio.com or to The News-Review at 541-229-4328.
SPELLING WORD LIST 12:
Lampistry — The work of a maker or tender of light-giving devices. “Tonia recently completed an apprenticeship in lampistry.”
Daffodils — Plants having flowers that have a large corona elongated into a trumpet. “These flowers blooming in the snow are daffodils and snowdrops.”
Askance — With a side look: sideways, obliquely. “Juan’s cat has a habit of looking askance at a toy for a long while before pouncing on it.”
Altimeter — An instrument for measuring height (as above sea level or ground level). “The airplane’s altimeter proved most useful in bad weather landings.”
Neutralize — Destroy the peculiar properties or effect of. “Some people add sugar to their spaghetti sauce to neutralize the acidity of the tomatoes.”
Sufficiently — In a manner marked by quantity, scope, power, or quality to meet with the demands, wants, or needs of a situation. “The number of books printed sufficiently filled the back orders.”
Fantastically — Unbelievably, extremely. “There were fantastically dressed people under the trees and in the distance there was a glimpse of the turrets of a castle.”
Distinctive — Setting apart from others: individualizing. “The distinctive odor of natural gas comes from additive designed to make leaks easier to detect.”
Concerto — A virtuoso piece for solo instrument or voice and orchestra that is usually in symphonic form with three contrasting movements. “Zygmunt composed a piano concerto in just one week.”
Knapsack — A bag or case often of canvas supported on the back by a strap over each shoulder and used especially for carrying supplies while on a march or hike. “The next morning, Boris found a young snapping turtle in his knapsack.”
Calculate — Ascertain or determine by mathematical processes especially of some intricacy. “Toriko likes to calculate her car’s gas mileage after every trip.”
Demolition — Destruction of structures, areas, or targets especially in warfare by means of explosives. “The air force’s objective was the demolition of enemy radar installations.”
Refuge — Shelter or protection from danger or distress. “The high hills are a refuge for wild goats.”
Shrubbery — A growth of low usually several-stemmed woody plants: hedge. “When the child had passed through the gate in the shrubbery, she found herself in great gardens.”
Orchestra — The forward section of seats on the main floor of a theater. “Marian’s seat in the orchestra provided an excellent view of the stage.”
Mackerel — A fish of the North Atlantic that is green above with dark blue bars and silvery below, reaches a length of about 18 inches, and is one of the most important food fishes. “Friday’s supper was baked mackerel covered with white sauce.”
Derisively — With the use of ridicule, mockery, or scorn to belittle or to show contempt. ‘“Who said you could tag along?” asked the older boy derisively.’
Photometer — An instrument for measuring luminous intensity by comparison of two unequal lights from different sources. “Astronomer Edward Charles Pickering invented a photometer to measure the brightness of stars.”
Statuesque — Having a massive dignity or impressiveness: majestic. “A statuesque sculpture stood in the town square.”
Rogue — A wandering, disorderly, or dissolute person. “The policeman recognized the man as the same rogue that he had arrested two weeks ago.”
Agate — A fine-grained variety of quartz having its color arranged in stripes, blended in clouds, or showing mosslike forms. “For her birthday, Joan received a necklace made of beads of agate.”
Pretzel — A brittle or chewy glazed usually salted cracker made of a rope of dough typically twisted into a form resembling the letter B. “Brian munched on a large pretzel as he watched his favorite TV program.”
Pincers — An instrument having two short handles and two grasping jaws working on a pivot and used for gripping things. “The surgeon used pincers to remove the bullet from Roger’s leg.”
Cowling — A metal cover over or around an engine. “An inspection of the airplane revealed a damaged cowling on the left side of the plane.”
Junco — Any bird of a genus of small American finches found from the Arctic Circle to Costa Rica usually having a pink bill, ashy gray head and back, and conspicuous white lateral tail feathers. “The slate-colored junco nests across Canada and in the Appalachian Mountains.”
