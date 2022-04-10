Prime time is coming to Oakland: Spring activities galore, and it is just a beautiful drive or ride to get here.
It is the outdoor season, trees and flowers are blooming and the hills are an intense emerald green. Consider bicycling to or around Oakland; the roads are quiet and businesses are bike friendly. Oakland’s City Park is a wonderful resting spot.
Or if you want to try disc golfing, Oakland has a nine-hole course where there is seldom a wait for a tee. With a new pavilion at the start and great course map, it is good for beginners or advanced players. It is at the City Kanipe Park on Locust Street, not to be confused with the Douglas County Mildred Kanipe park eight miles east of town.
The county park is also in its spring glory. The peacocks are showing off their full array of feathers and the trails are firming up and good for horses, bicycles or hikers. Apple trees are blooming and the Oaks are bursting forth with their pale green new leaves.
In downtown Oakland the upcoming events include:
Oakland Meat Lockers is taking orders for Easter hams. Smoked and cured in their own smoke house. Half or whole hams available.
The Lamplighter is featuring Thankful Thursdays every, of course, Thursday with a full turkey dinner for just $10 ($5 for veterans). Watch for specials the rest of the week.
Riley’s 1905 Oakland Ice House Emporium will have Easter and Mother’s Day specials. The Oakland Flour Mill and Old Towne Antiques are open daily and always have specials. Come visit all the antique for unique items and antiques.
Triple Oak Wine Vault has Sourdough Saturdays featuring several varieties of large sourdough loaves as well as chocolate bobka’s, pesto loaves and other treats. They all pair well with wine. Noon to 6 PM Saturdays, call or text to assure you get one; 541-743-1885.
Coming in May: The 2022 Annual Car Show & Shine in Historic Oakland will be Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to the public, $15 to register a car, registration 8-10 a.m., pre-register by May 1st for convenient check-in. Visit Oaklandcarshow.org or contact oaklandorevents@gmail.com for more info. Live music by Velvet Whiskey. Come vote for your favorites; winners will be announced at 2:30 PM. Event sponsored by Oakland Community Theater.
Next up is the famous City Wide Garage sale on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come early to find parking, and the best stuff. Maps will be available showing registered sale sites all over town.
If you would like to participate and have your name and address on the sale map please call 541-459-4531 or Bette at 541-459-9504. $5 fee for residents, $10 fee for businesses. No fee to the public to come. Event sponsored by Oakland Historic Preservation Commission.
Stay tuned for summer events including Ladies Night Out tentatively scheduled for July 7.
Come visit Oakland any time, the town is open for business and fun.
