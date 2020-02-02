Roseburg Public Library has had a great first Summer Reading Program and first year of programs with kids and youth. You might have known about the summer programs, but did you know there are also programs for children and teens all year long? The Library has some fun new programs happening this spring!
All kids and youth can attend programs at the library, you don’t have to have a library card to participate in the fun.
We are beginning a second 14-week Girls Who Code class for students in third-fifth grade starting Wednesday, Feb. 19. This will focus on a fiction book called The Friendship Code by Stacie Deutsch. Every week we read a chapter of the book, talk about new words and concepts we learned, participate in a hands-on activity and have a great time hanging out together and talking.
Some of our past activities have included learning about sensors and programing with Ozobots and Makey-Makeys. We have reinforced coding writing concepts by creating repeating pattern bracelets and plastic pixel art. We have played around with pseudo code directing people through obstacle courses and completing an everyday activity. It is a fun time to hang out with other girls and learn about coding. Participants do not need to have prior coding experience.
Another new program I am excited about is Harry Potter Book Club! We are meeting once a month, on the last Friday of the month to discuss one of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Books. Our first book club meeting happened this past Friday where we talked about the first book in the series; Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and made our first Harry Potter themed craft!
We will continue to talk about this fun series and make a related craft every meeting. When book club is done this summer we will have Harry Potter Day and a Wizard rock music performance. We had tons of fun and would love to see even more people at our future Harry Potter Book Club programs! This event is currently open to all kids and young adults.
Regularly scheduled storytimes are happening at 11:15 a.m. for Preschoolers on Wednesdays and Toddlers on Thursdays. Both storytimes have a monthly theme, giving some repetition to help reinforce concepts. They are designed to help introduce children to reading and work on preliterate skills.
What is the difference between the two storytimes? Preschool storytime reads an extra book and has more time to practice sitting and listening skills. Toddler storytimes are wigglier with a few extra songs and actions. Families are busy and have kids of multiple ages, so feel free to come to whichever suits your week better.
All Ages Craft programs are happening one Saturday a month. At this craft program we have crafts at different skill levels to give adults, teens and children a fun crafting time they can do together. This past event had adults and children making plastic peg board animals, flowers and shapes to take home. There was a more difficult weaving project, as well as a simple paper weaving for younger kids.
The next craft time in February will feature making and painting air dry clay creatures.
Teen programs happen at the library every other Tuesday afternoon. The Library’s video gaming system is brought out, there are craft supplies and a snack for teens to hang out. The library is also hosting a meet up for teens to play the collectible card game Magic the Gathering one Friday a month.
There are other events and programs that also happen at the library. Be sure to check out our website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.com to see our calendar of events. We hope to see you and your children at the library!
