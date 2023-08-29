Yellow school buses and hoards of students dotted the parking lot of Roseburg High School just before 2 p.m Monday as faculty said goodbye to the incoming freshmen after their first day on campus.
Students chatted about their first days on campus, discussed the highs and lows of their summers and debriefed with peers about their opinions of the new school year.
While the rest of Roseburg High School students started Tuesday, freshmen got a warm welcome to their new stomping grounds by faculty and members of the Link Club, a campus club dedicated to connecting incoming freshmen with their new school.
“I think this class is a good one, I think 2027 is definitely one to beat. I think we’ve got a good class this year,” senior Caelee Harbick said. “They’re ready to pay attention and ready to learn so I think they’re ready for high school. And I don’t say that much about freshmen.”
Caelee and Allie Grogan are two senior members of the Link Club who were tasked with introducing their own groups of freshmen to the school. They hosted campus tours, facilitated team-building activities and answered any questions that underclassmen had for them.
“I know the feeling of like, ‘Wow, this is a big campus, I’ve never been here before,’” Allie said. “I think it was good to give them a new experience of what high school is going to look like for them and just get to greet the newer classes and the classes that are above.”
Allie said because of online distance learning, she didn’t get to take classes on campus until her sophomore year. This perspective helped her understand the importance of being able to connect with your community when entering a new phase in life such as entering high school.
Caelee said a lesson she had to learn in transitioning into high school was that schedules fill up quickly and day-to-day life can get hectic when juggling school alongside multiple other obligations. She will be managing a packed schedule this school year with regular classes, AP courses, working outside of school and FFA activities and responsibilities.
“You’ve got to get into that routine because it’s a big step from middle school and I don’t think they realize that quite yet but I’m pretty sure in a few weeks they’ll have it under control a little bit more,” Caelee said. “Today they were hectic trying to find their classes and what buildings they’re in but they’ll get the hang of it.”
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
