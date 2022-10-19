For 30 years, Summer Baranko has helped protect children from abuse and neglect. She's done that as a lawyer, mostly as a prosecutor in Yamhill County and Clackamas County district Attorney's offices.
"I loved that work. And the reason I loved that work is that you have the opportunity to intervene in children's lives before they get in trouble and in the delinquency cases have the opportunity to create reasonable and rational consequences for behavior," she said.
But even though she loved her work, she still felt it was time for a new chapter. That chapter began Sept. 26, when Baranko took over as the new executive director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley.
She immediately recognized the need for more staff.
"The staff here is amazing and they have done a wonderful job running this organization during COVID. But one of the things coming out of COVID is we're having trouble getting staff," Baranko said. "And so we're working on hiring staff so that we can fully implement all of our programs and serve more kids."
Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley is well known for its youth sports, but Baranko was quick to point out that lacrosse, basketball, volleyball and flag football are only part of what the club has to offer. The other thing the club offers is Project Learn.
The way Baranko describes it, it builds on what kids learn in school, and teaches leadership and social interactions. All programs are dependent upon age group, developmental needs and their attention span.
The club also has programs emphasizing music, art and the performing arts. There is a garden, where kids are learning how to grow their own fruits and vegetables as part of a healthy eating program.
"I really love what (Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent) Jared Cordon said: all of these kids are ours. They're not the public school kids. They're not the YMCA kids. They're not the UCC kids. They're not Head Start's or Family Development Center's kids," Baranko said. "They are all ours."
Once four to 10 staff have been hired, Baranko hopes to connect with the more rural areas of the county. She plans to reach out to all areas of the county they don't already serve and figure out how to get the club's entire programming out into south county, Elkton, Drain and beyond.
"I believe that every child has the potential to succeed, and that rural communities like Douglas County have the ability to create conditions where children can thrive through community partnerships and the investment of resources for the benefit of children. The club plays a vital role in creating the opportunities and resiliencies that lead to success," Baranko said in the press release announcing her appointment.
Membership is required to participate in Boys & Girls Club programing. The Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley currently has 600 enrolled members. Baranko said the club is working to open 50 slots and hopes to open 50 more once fully staffed.
The club welcomes anyone in Douglas County as a member and offers a sliding fee scale based on income. Programming is offered for children kindergarten through 12th grade.
"What I hope to take from this position is knowledge that, as part of the team of people who work here, that we have made the lives of children better for the time that I've worked here," Baranko said. "And that I have done a good enough job so that it will continue long after I'm gone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.