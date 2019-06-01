Perhaps one of our fondest memories from our childhood is going to camp. Camps can provide the opportunity to form lifelong friendships and discover rewarding hobbies that can enrich campers’ lives for decades to come.
Below is a list of some of the organizations offering summer camps and classes in our area.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Umpqua Valley
The club will be offering more than 30 different summer camps to choose from for 2019. They have something for every interest, whether it’s sports like martial arts or lacrosse, or a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math Camp that delves into some crazy contraptions or even the Flat Earth Theory.
STEAM Camps are offered for youth entering grades 2-5 and 6-12. Camps include traditional fun and diverse programming with engaging STEAM activities. During each weekly themed camp, campers will dive into exciting and educational enhancement activities that will keep their minds and bodies active during the summer.
Five-day sports camps are offered each week throughout the summer and conducted by local experts. Camps range from lacrosse and volleyball to martial arts, bowling, fishing and more.
Price: $100/week for members; $110/week for non-members. Some scholarships are available.
For more information and for specific camp listings, call the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Umpqua Valley at 541-440-9505 or visit www.bgcuv.org/programs/summer-programs.
Cobb Summer Camps
A variety of summer camps at the Cobb School will be offered for kids grade K-8. Camps run 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday with morning and afternoon extended care options available. Register by calling the Cobb School office at 541-957-9357 or admin@cobbschool.org. See more details and register online at www.cobbschool.org/summer-camps. Each camp costs $180 per week.
Expanding Horizons
Expanding Horizons Career & Technical Education and STEAM summer camps will return this summer. Experiences this year will focus on such topics as technology, drafting, natural resources and rocketry. Camps are held in multiple locations throughout the county, are free and both breakfast and lunch are provided at most locations. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/301ybeL.
Patriot Camp
A one-week morning camp with a focus on the founding of America. Kids grade first through sixth rotate daily through three learning stations, where exciting historic events are explored. Includes a game station, a craft/historic station and a snack station. Cost is $25 on or before June 15. Scholarships are available with administrative approval. Register at www.PatriotCampRegistration.com. Call 541-673-4566 or visit DC OR Patriot Camp on Facebook for more information.
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center
Gracie’s Critter Camp is for kids ages 7 to 12 who are interested in working with animals. Two week-long sessions will be held, each running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost is $100 and includes a snack. 541-672-3907. Registration deadline is June 14. Visit www.savinggrace.info for more information.
Umpqua Community College
When looking for summer fun, look no further than UCC. Registration is open for camps and classes including: Discovery College camp for grades 1-3 and grades 4-6; Teen Summer Experience for grades 7 and up; as well as summer sports camps for grades 1-12. For information on the Discovery camp and Teen Summer Experience, call 541-440-4668. For summer sports camps, call 541-440-4686. Swim classes and activities are also offered for ages 6 months to adult, call 541-440-7845. The full schedule is available at www.umpqua.edu/roseburg-summer-fun.
Umpqua Valley Arts Association
Summer Kids Camps offer a fun and unique experience to kids ages 7-14. An array of camps are available — everything from painting, sculpture, cultural arts, clay, sewing and everything in between — with inspiring, experienced art instructors. Each camp is four days, from Tuesday through Friday, with a different theme each week. Full-day and half-day options are available and prices range from $60 to $100. Classes sizes are limited so registration is encouraged. Learn more at www.uvarts.com/summer-kids-camps
Wildlife Safari
A variety of camps are offered at Wildlife Safari for ages 3-4, 4-7 and 8-10. Costs vary. Call 541-679-6761, ext. 221 for more information or register at www.wildlifesafari.net/camps
YMCA of Douglas County
Nothing charges up kids like summer — and the Y is a good place for the best summer ever! Make sure your kids get the most they can out of this summer with Y programs: YMCA Swim lessons for all ages start the first week of every month. T-Ball and Soccer for school-age kids, Summer Swim Team for all ages, and sports camps for grades 3 through 5 grade. Financial assistance is available for memberships and programs. Visit www.ymcaofdouglascounty.org for program details and registration information or call 541-440-9622 in Roseburg and 541-839-6117 in Canyonville. Follow the Y on Facebook at Roseburg YMCA or South County YMCA in Canyonville.
