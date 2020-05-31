This summer will look different from the last at Roseburg Public Library due to COVID-19 restrictions.
We had a fantastic first Summer Reading Program last year with many fun and well-attended programs such as slime making, puppet shows and Harry Potter Day. This summer we will not have large in-person programs; however, we still plan to have fun reading new books, making take-home activities and winning prizes.
This year’s Summer Reading Program (SRP) theme is Imagine Your Story, focuses on fairy tales and mythology stories, and runs June 8 through August 28. All local youth are eligible to participate; a Roseburg Public Library card is not required. Thank you to the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library, this year’s major sponsor.
At the library we will provide craft kits that children can take home every Thursday beginning June 11. Crafts will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis during the library’s drive-up service from 3-6 p.m.
There will be mini catapults to defend your castle, bejeweled dragon eggs and slime from a witch’s cauldron. The kits will have most of the materials needed, and families are asked to provide common items such as crayons, glue sticks and table salt; contact the library at 541-492-7050 or library@cityofroseburg.org if you are unable to supplement your kits.
The library would like to provide fun programs for kids to attend this summer, and we tentatively plan to visit different parks in Roseburg and bring supplies for outdoor stories, games and crafts. Check out our website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org or Facebook page @roseburglibrary for details, dates and times.
The library is following guidelines from the Governor’s office as well as recommendations from the State Library in planning safe activities. If guidelines change as we move into summer, the library will adjust its plans accordingly.
To keep patrons safe, we will host storytime virtually. The library will post a recording or present a special Facebook Live storytime every Wednesday starting June 10 at 10:30 a.m. I will read stories, sing songs and use manipulatives just like regular storytime.
Depending on the book publishers’ rules, the videos may be posted indefinitely or for a brief time. If it’s a Facebook Live event, we are unable to post the event for future viewing.
Tracking your reading for prizes this summer will look a little different, as well. The log will track how many days a child reads rather than minutes read. We made this change to encourage development of a stronger daily reading habit rather than an emphasis on reading for a specific time.
Participants will get prizes for completing their days of reading and there will be opportunities for larger prizes through the finisher raffle and book review raffle.
The reading log will be posted on the library’s website and it will be distributed in paper format during the June 11 drive-up service.
The finisher raffle prize will be a hover board and helmet. Every child or teen who reads 30 days this summer and turns in their reading log will be entered into the hover board raffle.
Participants can fill out a simple book review for every book they read and increase their chances of winning one of 15 additional raffle prizes. Winners will be drawn randomly from all submitted entries.
We look forward to another great summer of reading, crafting and fun!
Friends of the Library Book Sale CanceledThe Friends of the Roseburg Public Library has canceled the Summer Book Sale scheduled for June 4-6 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The next scheduled book sale is Sept. 3-5. Because volunteers are unable to work at the library, we ask that all book and magazine donations be held until the library reopens. Visit the Friends website at www.roseburglibraryfriends.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.