Summer is my favorite season for two reasons. I love the warm and hot days of summer that make swimming outside fun rather than cold. I also love doing the Summer Reading Program at the library.
As a child and teen, I loved participating and being able to win prizes for reading. Now as a librarian I still love summer reading; I love planning and putting on programs for children and teens. I love interacting with patrons as they have fun participating in our programs.
This first year of Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program has been fantastic so far. I am grateful to Umpqua Bank for sponsoring our program and enabling us to do so many cool activities with our child, teen and caregiver patrons. We have had the opportunity to think about how many children in the area will participate and purchase prizes for them to win by keeping track of their summer reading.
My favorite prizes this year are the bouncy ball a child can win after reading 15 hours and the 20-hour prize of picking out a new book they get to keep. I think the coolest prize teen participants can win is a pop grip for their phone. It has an astronaut image that won the popular vote this spring.
Anyone ages 0-18 can participate in keeping a summer reading log for prizes or coming to activities at Roseburg Public Library.
Prizes for reading are fun and a great encouragement to keep reading; we have also had some awesome programs this summer. We have had a Lego program every Friday, where we provide four tables covered with Legos for the kids to create whatever they imagine. We have had some fantastic rocket ship and airplane creations. There have been many Lego homes and other buildings created.
There also have been many craft-focused programs such as Outer Space Crafts, Alien Slime and Rockets, as well as our Elementary Art classes where children have created something at the library and taken it home to keep them thinking about creating and making on their own.
Teen-only programs have occurred every Wednesday, and they have tie-dyed, made jewelry and lip gloss, played games and hung out.
Performers have come in for special events such as Steve Chaney’s ventriloquism at Movies in the Park, Sean Gaskell, who played an instrument called the Kora, and Penny’s Puppet Productions that taught us about outer space through puppetry. We had a whole day with 600 people, many activities, trivia questions and prizes celebrating the fun world of the Harry Potter books.
Overall, we have had 2,679 people come and enjoy our programs at the library this summer.
We have done some cool things already, but summer is not over yet. We still have more amazing opportunities at the library through August before school starts up again.
We have Astronaut and Ninja days coming up where kids will get to complete activities and challenges encouraging them to imagine what it would be like working in space or having to be super stealthy. There also are more family events on Saturdays, including Grant Davis, who helped create a Lego set and will speak and show pictures on Aug. 17. We have more crafting days: Messy Crafts on Aug. 15 and Preschool Crafts on Aug. 20.
We are still learning about space: Learn about stars from a local astronomer on Aug. 8, and find out about “Our Place in Space” presented by The University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History on Aug. 14.
There is still time to participate in the Summer Reading Program at Roseburg Public Library You can keep track of your reading through Aug. 30 and come in with your log by Sept. 21 to collect prizes.
