As the school year comes to an end, libraries around the county are preparing to launch summer reading program. Canyonville, Drain, Glendale, Myrtle Creek, Oakland, Riddle, Sutherlin and Winston will all host a variety of events for all ages.
Children will receive free books, and prizes will be available for all age groups as they reach various reading goals.
June
14 — Registration, Drain Library, 2 p.m.
14 — Program Signups, sidewalk chalk art, free books and treats, Glendale Library, 2-3 p.m.
15 — Registration, Drain Library, 2 p.m.
17 — Experiencing the Outdoors, Myrtle Creek Library, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
18 — Pet Vet First Aid for Teens and Adults, Riddle Community Center, 1 p.m.
18 — Paper-Making with Paula, Canyonville Library, 2 p.m.
19 — Kick-off Special Program: The Reptile Guy, Drain Library, 2 p.m.
21 — Wildlife Safari, Oakland Library, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
20 — Make a Marvelous Marble Maze, Riddle Library, 1 p.m.
20 — Wildlife Safari, Winston Library, 1 p.m.
20 — Magic Show and Workshop, Canyonville Library, 2 p.m.
21 — T-shirt Tie Dying, Glendale Library, 2-3 p.m.
24 — Finding my Way Home: Learn Navigation Skills with Isaac Ashby, Myrtle Creek Library, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
25 — Astronomy Program, Canyonville Library, 2 p.m.
26 — Rocket Launch Program for K-5th graders, Drain Library, 2 p.m.
26 — Tie Dying, Learn about Japanese Shiburi dying, Sutherlin Library, 2-4 p.m.
27 — Bob’s Looney Balloons, “Laika” First Dog in Orbit, Winston Library, 1 p.m.
27 — A Universe of Stories, Native American Drumming and Storytelling, Canyonville Library, 2 p.m.
27 — Magic Show & Workshop, Riddle Community Center, 5:30 p.m. (Myrtle Creek patrons are welcome to attend)
28 — Magic Show & Workshop, Oakland Library, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
28 — Rock Painting, Glendale Library, 2-3 p.m.
28 — Book to Movie Program for 6th-12th graders, Drain Library, 4-6 p.m.
July
1 — Telling a Story with Donna Hunter, Myrtle Creek Library, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
5 — Happy July 4th, Glendale Library, 2-3 p.m.
8 — Knot Tying & Dreamcatchers, Myrtle Creek Library, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
10 — Design a Planet/Mobile for K-5th graders, Drain Library, 2 p.m.
10 — Pottery with Peppi Melick, Sutherlin Library, 2-4 p.m.
11 — Storytelling with Jo Pierce, Riddle Library, 1 p.m.
11 — Talk about Trees with Paula Yablonski, Winston Library, 1 p.m.
11 — Out of this World, an afternoon of musical fun, Canyonville Library, 2 p.m.
12 — Hometown Heroes, Oakland Library, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
12 — Talk about Trees with Paula Yablonski, Glendale Library, 2-3 p.m.
15 — Tea Party in the Park, Myrtle Creek Library, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
17 — Pottery with Peppi Melick, Sutherlin Library, 2-4 p.m.
17 — Family BBQ and U of O Program, Drain Library, 5:30 p.m.
18 — Tie Dye T-Shirts, Riddle Park Pavillion, 11 a.m.
18 — Magic Show, Winston Library, 1 p.m.
19 — Music & Storytelling, Oakland Library, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
19 — Magic Show & Secrets Revealed, Glendale Library, 2-3 p.m.
19 — Tie Dye Workshop for 6th-12th graders, Drain Library, 4-6 p.m.
24 — Watercolor painting and Journal Making with LuAnn Deuel, Sutherlin Library, 2-4 p.m.
25 — Look and Learn about the Sun with Paul Morgan, Winston Library, 1 p.m.
25 — STEAM Make-it-Yourself, Riddle Library, 1 p.m.
25 — Explore Astronomy, Canyonville Library, 2 p.m.
26 — Art, Oakland Library, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
26 — Search and Rescue Dog Demonstration, Glendale Library, 2-3 p.m.
31 — Space-themed art and Accordion Book Making, Sutherlin Library, 2-4 p.m.
31 — Space Movie Matinee for K-5th graders, Drain Library, 2 p.m.
August
1 — Music with Joe Ross, Winston Library, 1 p.m.
1 — Rock Painting, Awards, Prizes and Ice Cream Floats, Riddle Library, 1 p.m.
1 — The Universe Rocks! Rock painting, Canyonville Library, 2 p.m.
2 — Songs & Storytelling with Adam Miller, Glendale Library, 2-3 p.m.
2 — Pizza and Movie Night for 6th-12th graders, Drain Library, 4-6 p.m.
7 — GoBots with Pam Shoemaker, Sutherlin Library, 2-4 p.m.
7 — Night Sky Program, Drain Library, 8:45-9:45 p.m.
8 — Teen Center: Color Wheel, Winston Library, 1 p.m.
9 — Science, Oakland Library, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
9 — Our Place in Space, U of O Presentation, Glendale Library, 2-3 p.m.
13 — Wrap up with Root Beer Floats and Grand Prize Drawings, Drain Library, 2 p.m.
14 — Our Place in Space U of O Presentation, Sutherlin Library, 2-4 p.m.
15 — Tyee Outdoor Experience, Outdoor Nature Mystery walk, Winston Library, 1 p.m.
16 — Carnival, Oakland Library, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
16 — Outdoor Game Day, Glendale Library, 2-3 p.m.
