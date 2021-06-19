Finding activities to do over the summer can be a difficult task. Sleeping in until noon or sitting on the couch and watching TV all day is compelling, but there are many other activities for you, and your family and friends to do.
Chloe Garcia, 13, has plans for summer break. She said, “I plan on going swimming almost every day if I can at my grandma’s house. I also plan on maybe having a get-together with a few of my friends if I can every so often.”
Kylie Nelson will be visiting family this summer. “I’m excited to visit my family who I haven’t seen in over two years,” she said.
Leo Gimbel, 13, is going to participate in activities with his friends. Leo said, “I’m doing several of the RHS hosted camps, as well as some nature camps in Eugene. My friends are going to do several of those camps with me”
If you want something to do and you can’t think of anything, here’s a partial list of easy and fun things to do this summer.
Phineas and Ferb’s theme song said it best, “There’s 104 days of summer vacation and school comes around just to end it. So, the annual problem of our generation is finding a good way to spend it.”
So get up, get moving, and make the most of your summer vacation.
