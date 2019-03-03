Roseburg Public Library has spent its first two months of operation establishing core services such as providing new books and ebooks, programs and internet access. As we look forward to the next few months, we have identified technology services as an area to assess and a new survey offers the community an opportunity to contribute to the discussion.
The Community Technology Survey is linked on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org, and Facebook page @roseburglibrary; it is also available in paper format at the library.
It was developed by Elizabeth Azucena Reyes Amaya and Frida Miyuki Santiago Santos, students at the Technical University of the Central Valleys of Oaxaca in Mexico who are completing internships before they graduate.
Eli studies Information Technology and Miyuki studies Mechatronics and over the past month they have observed the library’s programs, met with local stakeholders and created a survey that will help the library become a vibrant community space.
Some of the survey’s demographics questions will help us plan strategically, both with programming in the library and outreach. We want to know whether people have visited the library and it’s especially important to know why community members haven’t visited the library so we can address potential barriers to access.
The technology questions are of two varieties. One set is focused on specific computer skills and programs and the goal is for Eli to use public input to implement at least one computer class. Not only will she teach the class, she will film the session so we can distribute it to the community. Her work will be available in Spanish and English.
The second set of technology questions is focused on the library as an idea space and prompts respondents to think about the projects or hobbies in which they are interested.
Miyuki will use the results and her expertise to determine the role the library could have as a gathering space and community organizer.
Survey responses will be collected through Mar. 8, and Eli and Miyuki will present the findings at the Library Commission meeting at 4 p.m. on March 19 at the library. The public is always welcome to attend commission meetings.
Eli and Miyuki’s internship has been made possible by the nonprofit Women’s International Leadership and Learning (WILL), and I’m thrilled that the new Roseburg Public Library could be WILL’s first extended internship partner.
I look forward to your feedback and Eli and Miyuki’s final projects. Stay tuned as your Roseburg Public Library continues to grow to meet the needs of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.