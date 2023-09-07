The vaux swifts are back at the chimney at Fir Grove Park.
Those interested in watching the 4-5 inch birds swarm as they enter the chimney at 1624 W. Harvard Ave. in Roseburg are asked to come on Fridays — Sept. 8, 15 and 22 — to see the birds as they drop into the chimney around sunset to roost for the night.
“We’ve already started monitoring. There’s been between 1,500 and 3,000 birds a night so far,” said Diana Wales, Umpqua Valley Audubon Society president and Roseburg Parks & Recreation commission member. “Those numbers are little higher than normal for this time of the year. But every year is different.”
The swift watches, which a press release called "the awesome natural spectacle of seasonal bird migration," are sponsored by Roseburg Parks and Recreation, Umpqua Valley Audubon Society and federal and state agencies. The watched start at 6:30 p.m. with sunset occurring around 7:40 Friday and closer to 7:15 by Sept. 22.
Friday evening swift watches will also be used for the Umpqua Valley migratory bird celebration with federal and state agencies ready to talk about the birds that pass through our area each year.
Local musicians Swifts Sisters and Friends will perform on Friday nights, weather permitting. Others are encouraged to bring instruments, chairs or a blanket and to arrive about 30 minutes before sunset.
Members of the local Audubon society will be present for most September nights to count the birds as they enter the chimney.
Monitoring the chimney started at the end of last month, but just like people the birds didn't seem to care for the smokey conditions in the area.
“There’s anecdotal information that the birds had been avoiding areas with high smoke. That probably applied, but we can’t say for sure,” Wales said. “The air was so bad, we didn’t want to be out there.”
The birds sleep in the chimney on their southward migration to Central and South America. Vaux swifts have extremely high metabolisms and are unable to perch on a branch, rather they cling to the wall when they roost and fly around with their mouths open during the day to eat as many bugs as they can.
Last fall, the birds diverted to a chimney at the Douglas County Courthouse. That chimney was capped and this year, the birds are back where they have been for the past 50-60 years.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.