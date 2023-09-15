WINSTON — The Whippersnappers Club at the Cougar Ridge Ranch has everything one might need to learn how to drive a horse drawn carriage or ride a horse as the lifetime of knowledge shared between the various club members is enough to make any beginner a pro.
Owner of the 120-acre ranch Lorene Dahl said her club is meant for anyone with a love for horses to come and practice the equestrian arts. For over 20 years, the Whippersnappers Club has been teaching newcomers the basics of the art from the care required for a horse, riding horseback and how to drive a carriage.
“Only people that like horses work with horses now and it’s a lot better for the horses anyway,” Dahl said.
The carriages themselves are not the kinds of carriages you would see in a Clint Eastwood movie. Instead, the ladies of the Whippersnappers Club take a more subtle approach than the stunts seen in movies. The club’s carriages are much smaller, some having two wheels with room for one person.
“I came here because there are not many places to drive. I’ve ridden horses for years but this is one of the places that does driving. Every time I go out, I learn something new,” said club president Wendy Antos.
Learning the intricacies of how to dress a horse to pull a carriage, the different harnesses necessary to drive and how to drive can be complicated when attempting to understand each detail from the outside looking in.
When newcomers find their way to the ranch with a desire to learn, they will not be put on the back of horse right away or be given the reins of a carriage and expected to learn through trial and error. Instead, beginners will be exposed to the art through exposure to the horses.
According to club treasurer Diane Spain, one of the best ways to begin learning about equestrianism is to learn how to care for a horse. Spain said that horses have a unique ability to sense the emotions of those around them. Having any kind of apprehension around a horse creates an air of anxiety between a rider and a horse. Simply having a presence around a horse through brushing or feeding will create confidence with a rider or a driver.
Although Spain said that even if you show up with no experience you can ride and you can begin learning how to drive a carriage. All one has to do is show up and the club will take you for a ride in any one of the various carriages. The club even has a kind of obstacle course for drivers to practice their maneuvers before lining up and driving through the fields of the ranch.
“If they want to learn they can come and we will teach them something. At least how to put the helmet on. It depends on the individual. Everyone learns at different speeds,” Spain said.
There is a large spectrum of horses ranging. The majority of the horses at the Cougar Ridge Ranch have experience in pulling carriages as the club drives carriages for the many parades or events that happen in Douglas County.
There are few places that teach the skills offered at the Whippersnappers Club. The club puts on multiple small events including pot lucks, scavenger hunts and more.
