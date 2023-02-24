Foster care is a vital tool that provides safety and care for children who are awaiting placement into permanent homes. The Children’s Bureau at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families indicates that, by the end of fiscal year 2020, there were an estimated 407,000 children in the foster care system.
The Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada indicates around 63,000 children across Canada are living in foster care, kinship care, group care, and treatment facilities.
The use of government-run orphanages was phased out in the United States and Canada during the latter half of the 20th century. That also was the case in the United Kingdom and other European Union member states. Foster care now bridges the gap between adoption and/or aging out of care for children who have no other support system.
Foster parents can make lasting differences in the lives of children by offering them secure surroundings, support and love. Foster parents may assist children who were given up for adoption or require temporary care while their caregivers need help getting back on their feet.
In the United States, foster care is overseen by state laws and regulations. Each state will have its own stipulations that must be met. In Canada, foster parent requirements vary slightly between provinces.
It’s always best to speak with someone who works in youth services, a local Children’s Aid Society, or private foster care program to learn the specifics about where you live.
Here are some general guidelines for becoming a foster parent.
You must be 21 years of age in the United States (18 in Canada) to begin the foster care process.
Prospective parents will have to undergo background checks that include a criminal record check, which also screens anyone living in the home who is over the age of 18.
Anyone who is the subject of an indicated child abuse or maltreatment report who lives in a prospective foster home will affect the application process.
You will have to provide personal references supporting your petition to be a foster parent.
Foster parents need to be dependable, flexible, open-minded and willing to learn new parenting styles for children with different needs.
You will need to be employed or retired, proving that you can maintain financial stability.
A home study will be conducted, wherein a foster agency official will make one or more visits to the home to determine if it will be a good environment for a foster child.
Foster parents likely will have to undergo training that may include child welfare training, CPR/first aid and domestic violence recognition training.
Marital status of an applicant may be a factor in determining the outcome of an application. Consult with the agency to learn their requirements regarding marriage.
In some instances, children in the foster system may be unable to return to their biological guardians and may have a court-ordered goal of adoption, according to Kids Peace, a foster care agency. Foster families are always given adoption consideration when children in their homes need permanent families.
Interested in contributing local, family oriented content? Contact Erica Reynolds at ewelch@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.