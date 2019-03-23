Spring break is here. Whether the weather cooperates or not, there are several things to do in our area to provide extra entertainment and even a little education for our youth. Below are a few events:
The YMCA of Douglas County has child care for kindergarten through fifth-graders from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m all week. The program provides educational activities and games, crafts, skating and outdoor activities, as well as meals and snacks. The cost is $35 a day for members and $40 a day for non-members. Registration is required. Call 541-440-9622 or visit the membership desk for more information.
In addition, the YMCA will hold its usual family-friendly activities. Visit ymcaofdouglascounty.org for schedules for the Family Play Gym, community and family swims, open basketball, and the Hop, Skip and Jump class.
Wildlife Safari will hold two Spring Break Day Camps, one for ages four to seven, the other for ages eight to 11. Camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 25 and 26. Tickets are $100 per child. The camp will allow participants to “explore the animals of the Bayou of the southern United States and how they are key to their ecosystem and local culture.” Each participant will create an animal costume to wear during the Wildlife Safari Animal Carnival Parade. For more information, contact 541-679-6761, ext. 221 or email education@wildlifesafari.net.
The Roseburg Public Library will have numerous events throughout the week. Storytime will be held Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 11:30 to 12 p.m. Family Movie Night will be 5:45 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Lego Free Time will be 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday.
Other libraries in our county also hold storytime and family events. A quick online search can help you find hours and events for Drain, Elkton, Glendale, Canyonville, Myrtle Creek, Oakland, Riddle, Sutherlin, Winston and Yoncalla libraries.
Our area is rich with outdoor activities, such as waterfalls, hikes and numerous parks. Visit blm.gov/oregon-washington and co.douglas.or.us/parks to plan your outdoor adventures.
Other indoor fun includes the Douglas County Museum, Oakland Museum, Elkton Community Education Center, Pioneer-Indian Museum in Canyonville, Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum in Winchester Bay and Umpqua Discovery Center in Reedsport.
Step outside the box, but not outside our county, to explore new experiences with your family.
