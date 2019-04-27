An afternoon or evening at the movies is an entertaining way for families to spend time together. Fortunately for moviegoing families, there are plenty of family-friendly options on the horizon for 2019.
Many highly anticipated kids’ movies are premiering in 2019, including some expected sequels as well as new options for film fans. Here’s a look at some of the films coming to a screen near you.
- “Dumbo”: Next in line for Disney’s new live-action release schedule, “Dumbo” follows the tale of a dad and his kids who must care for a newborn circus elephant with oversized ears who’s destined to be a star. (Now playing!)
- “Missing Link”: Mr. Link is a surprisingly smart yet silly beast who is the last living remnant of human’s primitive ancestry. He’s on a quest to find rumored distant relatives and enlists the help of others along the way. (Now playing!)
- “POKEMON Detective Pikachu”: Ryan Reynolds voices the titular character of this movie that’s partly inspired by Sherlock Holmes. (In theaters May 10)
- “Aladdin”: This marks a Disney remake of another film from its classic animated library. Will Smith steps into the role of the Genie, so there’s bound to be some laughs throughout the adventure. (In theaters May 24)
- “The Secret Life of Pets 2”: This movie follows the life pets lead after their humans go to work and school each day. (In theaters June 7)
- “The Lion King”: Set in the African savannah, this retelling of the 1994 Disney hit finds James Earl Jones reprising his famous role of Mufasa from the animated classic. (In theaters July 19).
- “Abominable”: DreamWorks Animation is behind this film about a group of teens who want to reunite an abominable snowman with his family. (In theaters Sept. 27)
- “The Addams Family”: This computer-animated comedy is loyal to the original comics and is sure to be a classic in its own right. (In theaters Oct. 11)
- “Frozen 2”: More adventures are in store for sisters Elsa and Anna as they live life in Arendelle. (In theaters Nov. 22).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.