For the past 28 years the D.R. Johnson Timber Truckers Light Parade has dazzled and delighted spectators, this year, number 29, should be no different as the cities of Myrtle Creek, Riddle, and Tri-City all prepare for this year’s parade on Dec. 10 beginning at the D.R. Johnson lumber yard at 5 p.m. and traveling all the way to downtown Myrtle Creek.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.