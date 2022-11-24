For the past 28 years the D.R. Johnson Timber Truckers Light Parade has dazzled and delighted spectators, this year, number 29, should be no different as the cities of Myrtle Creek, Riddle, and Tri-City all prepare for this year’s parade on Dec. 10 beginning at the D.R. Johnson lumber yard at 5 p.m. and traveling all the way to downtown Myrtle Creek.
“The parade has just become a tradition for many of the families in the area, literally 15,000 people line the parade route, which travels from Riddle to Myrtle Creek, to see the parade,” said Jeff Johnson a parade organizer. “It is a time for family and friends to get together, Christmas gatherings, town festivals in Myrtle Creek and Riddle, it really is the launch of the Christmas season for a lot of people.”
Fifty to Sixty trucks are scheduled to participate each of which is set to be decorated with tens of thousands of sparkling lights along with a variety of different festive décor as well. The 5-mile planned route takes about 90 minutes to complete.
“The decorators do an awesome job in decorating the trucks,” said Johnson, “Many, many hours are spent on the parade decorating.”
With a parade route that is nearly 30 years old, people know where they like to watch from and whom they like to sit with as the trucks pass by. The route starts from the D.R. Johnson Lumber Company yard, through downtown Riddle to Pruner Road, over I-5 at Exit 103, north along Old Pacific Highway 99 and into Myrtle Creek where vehicles will park along side streets.
“One only has to follow the parade route from Riddle into Myrtle Creek to see hundreds of spectators in parked vehicles,” said Ted Romas, secretary of the Myrtle Creek Chamber of Commerce, “at outdoor gatherings and assembled around roaring bonfires, some of which are best described as massive!”
Romas has been volunteering for around 15 years mostly at the Myrtle Creek Winter Festival in Myrtle Creek post-parade. “I love that the parade recognizes and celebrates almost 30 years of contributions to our South County communities by the timber industry,” said Romas.
The Winter Festival is located at the Myrtle Creek Community Center, 425 NW 2nd Avenue, one block east of Myrtle Creek City Hall.
The first “Timber Trucker’s Light Parade” took place in 1993 in John Day to acknowledge the timber industry, its employees and their families and their contributions to Oregon, and to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
There is no entry fee and any street-legal vehicle can participate as long as it displays at least one string of Christmas lights, early registration is encouraged. For more information, or to pre-register call the D.R. Johnson Lumber Company Main Office at 541-874-2231 or Theresa McCabe at 541-733-8311.
Entries are judged in Riddle prior to leaving the D.R. Johnson lumberyard and prizes in several classes, including Best of Show, are awarded in Myrtle Creek. Total prizes and awards exceed $3,500, some of which is a cash prize. This year prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place entries in many classes: Class 1: Log Trucks, Flatbeds and Lowboys, Class 2: Dump Trucks, Tanker Trucks and Service Vehicles, Class 3: Emergency Vehicles, Class 4: Personal Vehicles, Class 5: Groups, Organizations and Churches.
While this event is free, it is a popular attraction and parking along the route fills up quickly.
Parade-goers are encouraged to arrive early, stay late, and enjoy the 29th annual Timber Trucker’s Light Parade and Winter Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.