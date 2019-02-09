Student from Ashland, Brookings, Coos Bay, Coquille Valley, Grants Pass, Myrtle Creek and Roseburg gathered at Phoenix High School in Phoenix, Oregon for the Elks Southwest District Hoop Shoot competition on January 26.
48 youth ranging in age from 8 to 13 battled for two positions available in three different age groups. Roseburg Hoop Shooters took three of the six positions, one in each of the age groups.
Sunnyslope elementary’s Lillian Hollenback won the eight to nine year group by sinking nine out of 25 baskets. Khloe Gotting of West Intermediate in Sutherlin Sank 15 of 25 in her 10- to 11-year-old girls bracket. Joseph Fusco from Geneva Academy won the 12- to 13-year-old boys position by making 21 of 25 baskets.
Ryder Kahler of Melrose Elementary, Kaitlyn Nunley of Fremont and Micah Fusco of Geneva Academy also represented Douglas County at the competition.
All six Southwest District’s free-throwers will move to the state level competition, which will be held next Saturday in Silverton.
The final level of competition is the national Hoop Shoot playoff which is held in Chicago, Illinois on April 27. The national winners play for the opportunity to have their name placed in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Editor’s note: a photo of Joseph Fusco, wo won the 12- to 13-year-old comeptition, ran in the Feb. 5 edition of The News-Review.
