Tricks and treats abound this weekend with Halloween happenings held across the county. Whether you're in the mood for some sweet treats or spooky tricks, Douglas County has fun for all ages.
Events started last week, but the majority kick off Friday. Most are family friendly, but a few events have been organized strictly for adults.
One such event is the fifth annual Lookingglass Brewery Boo-Bash, which begins with a trunk-or-treat for younger residents from 3-5 p.m. Then, it's time for adults to have their spooky fun.
Local band Hecktic Week will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m., with costume contest winners announced at the end of the evening.
Celebrations begin early on Saturday, especially down in Glendale.
Registration for the Glendale Costume and Pumpkin Carving Contest and Parade will be held from 11 a.m.-noon, and then the fun begins. Along with the parade and contests, local acting troupe Top Hat Theater Company will give a performance. Prizes are awarded after the performance and winners must be present to win.
The fun begins midday farther north, with Kamper Korner RV Center's haunted trailer. The event is free and family friendly, without the "intense frights that come out at night," according to sales associate Paul Hemphill.
“The weather might be a little funny so we have planned on making sure that Haunted House is completely covered so everyone can come and have a good time even if it rains,” Hemphill said. “Plus, there will be candy all over the dealership. Everyone is welcome and we are looking forward to a good time.”
These events continue to ping-pong across the county, with various trick-or-treat opportunities held in Myrtle Creek, Roseburg and Sutherlin.
Halloween in Downtown Sutherlin will also be held Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to start at the library, 210 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin, as maps will be available showcasing all businesses included in the event. Central Avenue will be closed to traffic during this time, with clear detour signs in place for those driving in the area.
The 2022 Spooktacular Halloween Carnival will begin in Drain at 5 p.m. Saturday. Held at North Douglas County Fire & EMS, the carnival includes games, candy, contests and a haunted station. Following the carnival, a free showing of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" will be held. Free popcorn and beverages will be available. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating.
"Bring a pillow and a blanket and enjoy a spooky night at the firehouse," the North Douglas County Fire & EMS Facebook page encourages.
Halloween events take a bit of a breather on Sunday, though anyone still looking for a fright might consider some of the haunted houses in the area. Myrtle Hollow Haunted House is held 6-9 p.m. Friday through Monday, at the Myrtle Creek Grange Hall, 661 Riverside Drive.
Organizers suggest a donations of $3 per person or $10 per family, with all proceeds benefitting the Myrtle Creek Fire Department's Clothe-A-Child.
Monday is chalk full of haunted happenings, including large trunk-or-treats in Winston and Roseburg. Both the Roseburg Neewollah Parade and the Downtown Halloween Street Fair in Myrtle Creek will be resurrected into full fledged events this year.
In Myrtle Creek, the event will once more be held downtown rather than in Millsite Park, where it moved in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, 30 area businesses and organizations will come together to offer treats — and maybe a few tricks — to guests from 5-7 p.m. Monday.
Halloween Headquarters and the costume contest will be held at the Rio Theater, 119 First St., Myrtle Creek. According to the press release, several downtown streets will be cordoned off to create a safe corridor for trick-or-treaters of all ages.
New life has been breathed into the Roseburg Neewollah Parade. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the parade and costume contest moved to a digital format for 2020 and 2021. But this year, this monstrous annual tradition — which dates back to 1933 — will return in person bigger and better than ever.
Parade participants should meet at the front steps of the Douglas County Courthouse at 5 p.m. Monday. The parade will begin approximately 20 minutes later, lead by Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein.
“I will be dressed up as a police chief,” he said in a press release. “I’m just excited to participate. I’ve never attended any of these. I’ve always gone out with my kids trick-or-treating.”
Area businesses will hand out candy to downtown trick-or-treaters. According to the city's press release, local dancers will make an appearance and organize a thrilling flash mob or two.
