WINCHESTER — High school students from across the county converge on Umpqua Community College each Friday for Career Academy.
Career Academy was born out of conversations between the college and area schools. As part of adjusting to her new position, UCC President Rachel Pokrandt took it upon herself to talk with each of the school districts to see what the college could do for them.
It became clear rather quickly that there were learning opportunities local high schools cannot offer, but that UCC has the resources to provide.
With continued help from the school districts, the community college chose three accredited course opportunities: automotive, emergency medicine and theater. Currently, almost 30 high school students are enrolled.
“It’s very fun to have those students here on campus,” Pokrandt said. “I think we’re really opening the eyes of many of our students who didn’t really see the post secondary education option for themselves until they took this opportunity.”
In the automotive classes, students will have the opportunity to learn about engines. Lockwood Hall, in which these classes are held, saw a large renovation in 2021, which allows both UCC and high school students to utilize state of the art equipment and updated technology.
At the end of this year, instructor Doyle Poole said students should be able to receive a National Coalition of Certification Centers certification in procession measurements. Poole emphasized this is just one of many certifications an automotive technician needs, but it will provide his 18 or so students with a stepping stone in their career.
“If I can get them to think on their own, that’s the whole success of an automotive tech. Critical thinking, that is the key to success in any kind of job. I always stress critical thinking,” Poole said. “We’ll go back into the classroom at the end of the day and I’ll ask them, ‘What did you learn? Think about what happened out there. If you made a mistake, how can you improve on it?’ Just to make them think. Don’t just go through the motions of doing the task, think about what you’re doing. Critical thinking is my ultimate goal.”
North Douglas High School student Rockie Rios stepped on stage for the first time as part of the theater course, but the high school junior said she is ready to step out from behind the curtain. Above all, she really hopes it helps with her stage fright — as she has already seen improvements in her grades.
Experience for the other four students in the theater varies, but for the four students in attendance Friday, this is an opportunity they don’t have in their schools.
“I always wanted to be an actress when I was little. I took classes for a while, but I haven’t been able to do that since the seventh grade. So when I saw that the college let high schoolers do it I just really wanted to be apart of it,” said Zoe Vickers, a junior at Oakland High School.
Not only are students learning how to run and memorize lines and stage presence, but they are also learning about dedication, multitasking and public speaking. They started the year by learning to write the script they will be performing next month as part of the Celebration of Literacy program.
Students engaged in the emergency medical technician courses also said they were learning a great deal of life lessons from their courses. Not only are they learning proper medical procedure, but they have learned about commitment, perseverance and time management.
EMT students who are 18 will qualify to take the state and national EMT certification at the end of the year.
Courses are offered free to all Douglas County high school students, with funding having been provided from the student’s schools and community donors.
According to Pokrandt, the college plans to add more fields of study next year. Those interested in the program can expect to see forestry, advanced manufacturing for the medical trade and another medical course, most likely a certified nursing assistant certificate.
Find out more from a high school guidance counselor or umpqua.edu/career-academy.
“This introduces them to the concept of higher education redefined. That it’s not just a degree. It’s not just U of O. This is college and for a lot of students, they never thought this was college.” said Delane Overton, director of Early College Initiatives and Career Academy coordinator. “This gives students the opportunity to explore college in a way they hadn’t though of before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.