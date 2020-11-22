Many families in the Valleys of the Umpqua are looking for something to do during our pandemic stay-at-home times. Perhaps trying some backyard stargazing will provide some fun challenges.
The late fall and winter months can be wet and dreary but the clouds do occasionally part to reveal clear dark night skies. Your backyard stargazing can be done with your unaided eyes, binoculars or a telescope. But how to begin this cosmic journey?
During November and December, you may want to try three back yard astronomy projects. Umpqua Astronomers, a local group of astronomy enthusiasts, wants to help newcomers to astronomy explore the night sky. Local astronomers suggest you get started with an easy stargazing project.
The simplest is making weekly observations of Jupiter and Saturn.
First, find a place around or near your home to see the southern sky. Observing can begin as the sky darkens or early evening, no late night observing required. This stargazing project will take just a few minutes per observation and will engage your family until Christmas as weather permits.
You will not need any equipment but a clear or mostly clear sky to find bright Jupiter and dimmer Saturn. Look after 5:30 p.m. to the south by southwest horizon to find a bright star. That’s Jupiter.
Look to the left to spy another dimmer star. That’s Saturn.
You can explain to your family these are the fifth and sixth planet from the sun. The light you see from Jupiter has travelled over 520 million miles and you are seeing Jupiter about 45 minutes in the past. Light from Jupiter takes about 45 minutes to bounce off the cloud tops and reach earth.
Saturn is a lot further away, more than 975 million miles or nearly 1 ½ hours to reach earth
Jupiter and Saturn have been known and observed for thousands of years. Once every few years the alignment with earth appears to bring Jupiter and Saturn close in the night sky. This is called a conjunction. Jupiter and Saturn have a conjunction about every 20 years or so.
Generally, the two planets appear to be one or two degrees apart. Your index finger held at arm’s length covers about 2 degrees of sky. Take a look at the separation of Jupiter and Saturn.
This week, they appear more than one finger but less than 2 fingers apart, or about 3 degrees. This gathering is a fairly typical wide conjunction. But wait, this is no ordinary year for Jupiter and Saturn. On very rare conjunctions, Jupiter and Saturn can appear much closer. This is one of those years.
A few days before Christmas, Jupiter and Saturn will appear so close that they will be seen as one fat star to your unaided eyes. Look with binoculars and you will see a tiny gap with Saturn sitting on top of Jupiter. Astronomers will measure the separation on Dec. 21 as about 6 arcseconds.
Look with your binoculars to see the four Galilean moons of Jupiter that spread out over 8 arcseconds to see just how close these bright planets are aligned. Telescope observers will see both planets in the same low power field, lots of moons, cloud bands and rings.
When was the last time Jupiter and Saturn appeared this close? The last Great Conjunction of 6 arcseconds was seen in 1623, nearly 400 years ago. Galileo may have turned his telescopes on this wondrous event on July 16, 1623. However, it would have been difficult to observe since Jupiter and Saturn were only 13 degrees east of the setting sun. Jupiter and Saturn would be quickly lost in the sun’s glare and setting just as the sky darkened.
Northern European astronomers did not mention seeing the conjunction with only a handful of accounts from southern locales. Our Great Conjunction of Dec. 21 is widely spaced at more than 33 degrees from the sun. Enjoy this rare event.
Start this week to find Jupiter and Saturn. Have everyone estimate the separation. Remember an index finger at arm’s length is about 2 degrees. Jot down the date and the observations. Try to observe as the weather allows at least once a week until early December. Jupiter and Saturn will appear lower in the night sky each week. Therefore, you may need to look at an earlier time or seek a better location.
If possible, try to look every night from Dec. 16 until Christmas. On the night of Dec. 16, a slender crescent moon can be spotted just over 4 degrees (2 fingers) below Jupiter. Jupiter and Saturn will now appear to be separated by ½ degree — or the width of the moon. Each night the two planets will creep much closer.
Can you still see both planets on Dec. 18 or Dec. 19 with your unaided eyes?
Don’t worry if you miss the minimal separation of Dec. 21 since the difference is very small on the 20th and 22nd. By Christmas night, Jupiter will appear above and to the left of Saturn about a moon-width apart. The Great Conjunction of 2020 will be over by the end of December.
Your next chance to see this amazing alignment will be 2080. The Great Conjunction of 2080 will occur in the predawn skies March 15, 2080. A parade of five planets from Venus to Uranus will span 34 degrees with Jupiter and Saturn blended into a single planet. Share this date with your teens or younger children since they may see two Great Conjunctions of Jupiter and Saturn.
More about stargazing challenges two and three, Observing the moon and finding Neptune in the next few weeks. Do you want to know more about these three stargazing projects for backyard astronomers? Visit us at www.facebook.com/Umpquaastronomers or email uastronomers@gmail.com.
