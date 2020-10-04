The weather was a balmy 70 degrees on Saturday morning as people enjoyed the outdoors at Kruse Farms.
Saturday was the first day the farm offered hayrides out to its pumpkin patch.
Jennifer Conner of Roseburg said bringing her nephew to the pumpkin patch at Kruse Farm has been a family tradition for the past three years.
“Usually we come at the end of October, so we had more options, more variety,” she said.
This year was also the first time she was able to bring her 6-month-old daughter, Johanna, to the pumpkin patch and not only continue, but build upon the family tradition.
Danielle and Tyler Studer came to the farm with their two young children as part of a fall tradition as well.
“It’s October, and it’s a favorite fall tradition to come to the pumpkin patch,” Danielle Studer said. The couple lives nearby, and wanted to pick out pumpkins for carving, painting and decorating.
In addition to the hay ride and pumpkin patch, the corn maze also opened to the public.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are required to wear face masks on the hay ride and in the corn maze but can take the mask off if they social distance in the pumpkin patch. This year, the farm didn’t have a hay maze for children.
The farm also seemingly made a great backdrop for pictures as many families were taking family photos in the pumpkin patch, at the entrance of the corn maze with the remaining sunflowers in the background.
Kathleen Waybrant, of Roseburg, made the trip to the pumpkin patch with her grandchildren, son and daughter-in-law.
“We’d never been here before, but we’ll bring them here again,” Waybrant said. She added that it was a better experience than one she had in Bend.
Her grandson, Rogue, was looking for a pumpkin to carve. He was planning to carve a face and then add a little extra, like Frankenstein bolts or a Harry Potter scar, to make it stand out.
