Have you ever checked out a label on a food package and wondered what does this date on the side mean? Well, it depends is the answer.
Sometimes dates are expiration dates but some time they are best if used by or sell by dates. The most important thing to understand is the difference between safety and quality.
I can taste my crackers and tell if they are stale but they won’t make me sick. If a food has safety issues, it might not be easy to tell until you get sick from it or it tastes horrible when you try it — like moldy bread.
Often times sell by dates are used on yogurt, dairy products and breads. The date allows for home storage of the foods past that date for a reasonable amount of time.
Bread and bread products can be stored in the pantry but develop mold quicker than if stored in the refrigerator which might make them dry out faster.
Many milk manufacturers recommend the use of milk up to seven days past the sell buy date but you can usually smell it to tell if its still good. I use my older milk in baked items even after I decide I wouldn’t want to drink them.
Best if used by or use before dates are based on the top quality or flavor of the food item. This is often used for frozen foods, pasta, rice, canned foods, chips and crackers. Whole grain products do lose optimal flavor faster than none whole grains if left in the pantry too long.
Canned food is usually good for 18 months past the best by date as long as the can remains in good condition. The flavor, color and nutrients reduce over that time but it is fine to eat. Do not use bulging cans, this means they have lost their safety.
High acid foods, like tomatoes, do not store at top quality as long as low acid foods like soups and other vegetables.
Foods with expiration dates include yeast, baking powder and pectin. These items do lose their ability to promote the expected reaction within home baked items. Using these items after the expiration date can lead baking and canning flops that do not provide you the desired end result.
To insure that you utilize your foods to maximize the flavor and quality always make sure to put the newest items behind the older items in your pantry, refrigerator and freezer. Create a rotation that works for your eating pattern.
For a chart on dates for best quality for many more foods check out this free publication from Oregon State University Extension Service: bit.ly/3nJpKoU.
Mandy Hatfield is the Nutrition Education Program Senior Instructor for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. She can be reached by e-mail mandy.hatfield@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-236-3017.
