The traditional 4-H program offers opportunities for youth ages 9-18 to do hands-on project-based learning. This is most often done through the completion of a year-long project (science, livestock, art, etc.) and within a club of peers with similar interests.
These clubs are overseen and guided by at least two volunteers that have gone through the training and approval process set forth by Oregon State 4-H Leadership.
Involvement in a 4-H club also opens up additional opportunities to get involved including county and state fairs, regional and statewide knowledge/skill contests, and youth educational conferences.
Overall, the 4-H program is organized to prioritize the cultivation of each youth’s interest (or spark), and continuously grow their knowledge and skills in their chosen project areas. As they age and grow within the 4-H program, they will have the option to advance through to new and more challenging experiences.
While the traditional 4-H experience begins at the age of 9 years old, we also have a program for youth ages 5-8 called Cloverbuds. The Cloverbud program is all about discovery and encouraging children to find their interests. This program follows the traditional 4-H model with Cloverbud clubs being set up with two approved leaders and scheduled meetings over the course of a year. The difference lies in the activities, where instead of focusing on a single project, Cloverbud members are introduced to new activities and projects throughout their involvement.
The Cloverbud 4-H program is not only a good way to introduce and get your child started on their journey in 4-H, but also a great starting point for families. If you have an interest in your child joining 4-H and would like to be involved yourself, consider becoming a 4-H Cloverbud Leader and starting your own club. This opens the opportunity for your child to grow with the 4-H program, as well as your entire family.
If this sparks your interest, consider checking out the upcoming Cloverbud Discovery Day Camps being held by the Douglas County 4-H program in July. Activities planned include arts and crafts, science experiments, nutrition and physical activity, and much, much more.
If you are interested in our upcoming events or interested in becoming a leader, contact the Douglas County OSU Extension Office at 541-672-4461 or visit us at bit.ly/3PiKQ9p.
Nicky Morales is the Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County’s 4-H Youth Development Program. Nicky can be reached by email nicky.morales@oregonstate.edu. or 541-236-3042.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.