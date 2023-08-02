Every day there seems to be a new product on the market or a recent revolutionary lifestyle change that claims to be the key to everlasting happiness and well-being. Is there a need to constantly change to what is new and shiny in pursuit of finding personal happiness and well-being?
What is well-being? Psychology Today describes well-being as “the experience of health, happiness, and prosperity. It includes having good mental health, high life satisfaction, a sense of meaning or purpose, and the ability to manage stress.” This definition of well-being sounds fantastic, but increasing personal well-being can be challenging without knowing what to do and how to do it. It is understandable why it may be easy to constantly look for new trends and the latest and greatest to achieve it.
Identifying and being truly honest about what health, happiness and prosperity mean and what parts are essential to oneself may be the first step. Well-being can be very broad, so achieving it comes from personal thoughts, actions and experiences.
Increasing personal well-being is not always simple or straightforward and may require permanent and thoughtful changes in lifestyle, nutrition, personal relationships, mental outlook and even workplace dynamics.
Types of well-being
- Physical well-being: Establishing habits to consistently incorporate physical activity, choosing more whole food, plant-based nutrition and making restful and rejuvenating sleep a priority can protect from chronic diseases and improve quality of life.
- Emotional well-being: Being aware of and able to manage emotions effectively, choosing a positive view of ourselves, others and life circumstances, and learning ways and coping strategies to manage stress more effectively are all components to a positive outlook.
- Spiritual well-being: This may include traditional or formal religious and/or spiritual beliefs and practices, an idea that life is meaningful or striving for harmony with self and others. This may also include focusing on balancing inner needs with outside world demands and learning to be more forgiving, grateful, compassionate, kinder and less judgmental.
- Intellectual well-being: Involves a commitment to lifelong learning, nurturing intellectual health, engaging in creative activities, learning new things and expanding knowledge.
- Workplace well-being: Pursuing interests and fulfillment not only personally but professionally to achieve meaning and happiness, find purpose and the suitability of a chosen profession to align with interests, skills and values. An optimistic, dedicated and energetic attitude results in positive emotions, lower stress and higher job performance.
- Social well-being: The ability to communicate, develop meaningful relationships with others and maintain a supportive network. Finding ways to actively participate in and build connections within one’s community, culture and environment. Having more meaningful social relationships will make one healthier, happier and even live longer. Increasing time and connection with others is one of the most accessible and inexpensive health strategies.
Attending to all areas of well-being is important. As Thrive Umpqua refers to them, incorporating and practicing the six “Longevity Principles” can improve overall personal well-being.
Move more. Find creative ways to move more throughout the day. This may mean going to the gym, walking with a friend on a lunch break at work or having walking meetings, hiking with a pet, biking in the park, a family dance party or whatever movement is enjoyed. The idea is to combat sedentariness and move more throughout the day.
Live on purpose. One’s purpose is not something others choose; instead, it emerges from exploring one’s gifts, passions and values. Once one’s unique and meaningful purpose is identified, purpose can be used to live with intention, in community, in the workplace, within one’s family and to bring excitement and reward every day.
Unwind. Relaxation is incredibly individual, and it takes time to find what is effective. Identify stressors and what might be causing them. Create daily routines and establish healthy habits to alleviate stress. Focus on the present and use movement, meditation, breathing exercises, cooking, art, pets and spending time in nature are all great methods to unwind.
Plant slant. Fuel the body with healthy nutrition. Lean into plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legume. Reduce refined sugars, animal products, fats and processed foods intake. Get nourishment throughout the day but don’t overeat and enjoy mindfully.
Connect. Prioritize social support. Be surrounded by positive and supportive people who practice healthy behaviors, value relationships and put loved ones first. Deep human connections are vital for mental and physical health because they fulfill an innate human need to belong. Connected relationships allow a person to open up, be authentic and feel genuinely supported.
Positive outlook. Choosing and creating happiness with gratitude and mindfulness. Positive thinking helps with stress management, reduces negative self-talk and can improve health and well-being. Positive thinking usually comes with optimism and is vital to effective stress management.
Well-being combines many qualities: Living with intention and purpose, enjoying the present moment, feeling good and functioning well, striving toward one’s potential, experiencing connected relationships, and contentment and making a contribution and connection to the community.
