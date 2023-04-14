Ingredients 1/4 cup cold water 1 Tablespoon cornstarch 1/3 cup sugar 4 cups berries, fresh or frozen (blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, sliced strawberries or a mixture) 1 cup diced rhubarb (fresh or frozen and thawed) Directions1. Wash hands with soap and water. 2. In a medium saucepan, mix sugar, cornstarch, water, 2 cups of berries. Mash berries if desired. Add rhubarb. 3. Heat over medium heat, stirring frequently, until sauce starts to thicken. 4. Remove from heat and stir in remaining berries. Mash if desired. 5. Serve over pancakes, waffles, oatmeal or yogurt. 6. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Rhubarb has been grown and traded for medicinal purposes for over 5,000 years. The plant, native to southern Siberia in Russia, grew along the Rha River.
Roots from the rhubarb plant were highly sought after by the ancient Romans. However, to acquire these roots, they had to negotiate with barbarians in this far-off land.
The Romans took Rha from the river and combined it with barbarian to come up with the word rhabarbarian. Over the years, it was shortened to rhabarbarum, which is Latin for rhubarb plant, and then further shortened to rhubarb.
Ben Franklin brought the rhubarb plant to America.
Until the development of sugar from sugarcane in the 1600s, it was eaten as a vegetable side dish. Adding a sweetener to this food made rhubarb a popular dessert.
Rhubarb is considered a superfood because it is rich in antioxidants and provides protection from heart disease, cancer and diabetes. It’s also an excellent source of vitamin K, which helps build strong bones at every age.
Most of the commercial rhubarb grown in the U.S. comes from Oregon, Washington and Michigan. Rhubarb should be planted in the early spring, in soil that drains well. It grows best in a sunny area and needs 2-3 feet of space. New plants should be watered regularly throughout the summer.
Wait to harvest stalks until the second year so that roots have time to grow strong. If well taken care of, the plant can live for as long as 15 years.
Rhubarb stalks come in a variety of colors, from light green to speckled pink and dark red. All colors have a tart flavor, but the redder the stalk, the sweeter the taste. Choose rhubarb stalks that look and feel firm and crisp.
Young stalks that are 1 to 2 inches thick are more tender and flavorful than older, wider stalks. Avoid stalks that are wilted and soft.
In Oregon, you can find local rhubarb at farm stands and farmers markets from May through mid-July.
The leaves of the rhubarb plant should never be eaten, as they can cause severe illness. Remove the leaves and throw away or compost. Rhubarb can be refrigerated in a reusable produce bag for up to three weeks. Just rinse stalks under cool running water when ready to use.
Rhubarb can also be frozen for up to eight months. Cut stalks into pieces and spread on a baking sheet. Freeze until firm, one to two hours. Put into airtight containers labeled with the date and amount and return to the freezer.
Rhubarb, whether fresh or frozen, can be a great way to add a little zing to your food. Check out tasty, budget-friendly recipes using this ingredient on foodhero.org.
So, what do you get when you make rhubarb mad? A rhubarbarian!
Kathy Bates is a Family and Community Health Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Kathy can be reached by e-mail at kathy.bates@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461.
