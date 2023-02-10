When I was young, my dad would explain how hard mom worked on the house and dinner. Afterward, he would ask us every night who wanted to volunteer to do the dishes. If none of us five kids volunteered, he would tell us which two got signed up for it.
More often than not, he had to sign us up because no one would volunteer. Despite his many attempts to explain to us why we should do them, we still waited most nights to see who would get picked. It’s something I shake my head over to this day — I wish so much I would’ve helped her, without being asked.
Something as arbitrary as the dishes shouldn’t be that big of a deal — right?
Wrong. Helping with the dishes is a big deal and I’ll tell you why: because that’s where love begins.
My love language isn’t even acts of service, it’s quality time; but I’m not blind to the fact that there is a certain level of sacrifice that is being made when my husband goes completely out of his way to help me around the house, do the laundry with me, do the dishes so I don’t have to, take part in the entire bed time routine with the kids and I.
There is a mutual understanding that there is an endless job to be done here and we are both responsible.
Every night we do our usual pick up together. But without warning one night, I had the most gut wrenching stomach pain. It lasted 24 miserable hours and I was useless. In all my hopelessness, my husband literally did everything while I cried all day in the fetal position.
The attention to detail he gave in taking care of everything without me shined a huge light on how much it means to me to have a partner that consciously is a team player in all aspects of our busy life.
They say intimacy starts in the bedroom — but I beg to differ. I think it starts with the dishes. I think it starts with the cup of coffee already made and the man who got everyone ready for school so you could sleep in. I think it starts with someone who gets home from his job just to change his clothes and help you with your job.
Social media paints a beautiful picture every year on Valentine’s Day of ways we all chose to show love — roses, chocolates, heart shaped everything and a guaranteed date night.
We can show love in vastly different ways this Valentine’s Day, but I hope when you see she’s overwhelmed — you take note that taking care of a woman who’s always taking care of everyone else, pales in comparison to anything you could possibly buy.
What’s the dishes got to do with it?
Everything.
Sarah Guthrie is a Roseburg mom of three. She works as a weight management specialist, but is most passionate about her family.
