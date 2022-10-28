TF22A379.jpg

There’s no magic age or situation that tells parents when their children are ready to trick-or-treat without supervision. It’s an individual decision best made after careful consideration.

 Metro Creative Services

Jack-o’-lanterns on front porches and crisp air are signs that Halloween is right around the corner. Costumes have likely been chosen and bags of candy are undoubtedly hidden in the back of pantries ready to delight trick-or-treaters.

Interested in contributing local, family oriented content? Contact Erica Reynolds at ewelch@nrtoday.com.

or 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.