Below are a list of Memorial Day events held around the county:
- The Canyonville annual Veterans Remembrance Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the VFW Veterans Memorial, located in front of Canyonville City Hall. The event includes speakers, patriotic music and refreshments.
- The Glide Veterans Memorial at the Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, will host the annual Glide event at 11 a.m. Monday and will features a special recognition of the Korean War, a wreath laying ceremony, and the playing of taps. Guest speaker will be 1st Sgt (Ret.) Jim Barnett, USMC.
- The Myrtle Creek Memorial Day Breakfast, hosted by the American Legion Fallin Post No. 123, will be held 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 252 S. Old Pacific Highway. Breakfast is free for veterans, with contributions accepted from others. Members of Post No. 123 will also place nearly 200 flags throughout the south county community.
- Reedsport Memorial Weekend begins Sunday with the 2019 Memorial Day Parade, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The parade will begin at Highland Elementary School on Longwood Drive, travel south to 10th Street, then Winchester Avenue, and end at the War Memorial at Hahn Park. A War Memorial Service at Hahn Park will be follow the parade.
- A “Meet, Greet and Honor Veterans” reception will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the lobby of the Pacific Auditorium at the Reedsport Community Charter School. Afterwards, there will be a Veteran’s Dinner at the Presbyterian Church — conveniently located next door. Veterans eat free, donations accepted from all others.
- The celebration will end with the annual Patriotic Concert at 7 p.m. back at Pacific Auditorium. Amateur and professional musicians will present a varied program of traditional and modern patriotic music. The event is free for all.
- Roseburg will host its annual Memorial Day Tribute and Picnic on Monday. The Tribute begins at 11 a.m. at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex on the Roseburg VA Medical Center campus and will include a ceremonial laying of wreaths, music and speakers. A picnic will follow the ceremony at Stewart Park Pavillion. American Legion Post No. 16 will host the event, which is free for all veterans and their families. Donations are also accepted.
