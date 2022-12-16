When I was an adolescent, my little brother would sit at our computer directly up the stairs. When you’d walk back upstairs to get to the family room, you had to walk right by him.
I walked by every day, and he never failed to say “Hey Sarah, listen to this song with me, it’s so good!”
To tell you the truth, I hated this daily occurrence. I didn’t want to sit there listening to a song I could care less about; so often times I said “I will in a bit” and would never return.
He never mentioned it and still continued to ask me day in and day out. The day came years later when he didn’t ask me anymore. In all of my ignorance, stupid me believed I dodged a bullet by not having to spend two minutes engaging with my little brother with something he was extremely passionate about.
I was too busy to give the kid two minutes of my time.
Flash forward 15 years. That boy turned into a man — and not just any man. He turned into the most outstanding, genuine, beautiful human being that thrives in all the arts, especially music. He writes songs, plays instruments and records them.
Whenever he sends me a song he wrote, my heart triumphs with pride and joy. I want to tell him 1,000 times over that I’m so sorry I didn’t give him the time and attention he deserved from me in something that made him feel so alive. I want to tell him I’ve changed and that I don’t do that anymore — but I can’t.
You know why? Because sometimes I still do.
Sometimes my son asks to read to me and I tell him in just a little bit. Sometimes my husband asks me to stop texting my sister because he hasn’t seen me all day, and I say “I will in a bit.”
Sometimes, my mom asks me to go to dinner, but I don’t have the time and tell her we will soon. Sometimes I rush out of my sisters house to go finish what I foolishly believe is a more important to-do list.
Sometimes, I am that same ignorant adolescent teen that is missing pivotal moments because I am so caught up in my own agenda, my own to do list, my own chores.
I forget to stop and smell the roses that are right in front of me. I forget that when Landon asks to read me his book, he wants to share the best part of his day with me — and that is so special. I don’t care what happens in chapter three of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, but I do care that my son knows that if he asks me if he can read to me, my answer will always be yes.
I don’t care all that much about my husband’s fantasy football team, but if he tells me all about his player that got hurt, I’ll stop whatever I am doing and listen intently because it matters to him, so it needs to matter to me.
The clock isn’t slowing down, and the to-do list will never be shorter. I want to say the chores can wait, and then actually ignore them. I want to hear my phone go off, and not go rush to it because it may or may not be important. I want to spend those precious minutes fully engaged with my loved ones.
I dread the day Landon stops asking me 10 times a day if he can read to me. So I will soak it all in right now. I want being intentional to be the most important thing I ever do, and then I want it to be the most important thing you ever do too.
