Wildlife Safari welcomed a new litter of cheetah cubs on the morning of March 28.
“It’s like a different energy,” Dan Van Slyke, executive director of Wildlife Safari, said. “With the spring comes new babies, and cheetah cubs are always exciting.”
The cubs and their mother, Delta, are doing well and will help contribute to the captive breeding population. This was Delta’s first litter.
Wildlife Safari is the most successful breeding facility for cheetahs in the western hemisphere, according to a press release.
“We participate in what are called Species Survival Plans through our Association of Zoos & Aquariums accreditation, which means that not only is the park a great place to make family memories, but plays an important role in saving animals from extinction,” General Curator Dan Brands said. “Most of the species at the park are affiliated with an SSP in some way.”
The cubs will make an appearance at 11 a.m. every Monday during Facebook Live broadcasts by the safari park.
Wildlife Safari intends to keep its drive-thru open to the public, while other portions of the park will be closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
