Winston-Dillard School District currently has openings in its free preschool programs for qualifying students.
Brockway Elementary is home to two preschool programs. The Preschool Promise program provides children with a strong learning foundation and prepares them for kindergarten and beyond. To qualify, a child must reside in Oregon, turn 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1 and live with a family whose income level is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level or be in foster care.
Brockway Elementary also offers a program known as Winston-Dillard Preschool. Children must be at least 4years old by Sept. 1 to apply.
This year, the program is also available at Lookingglass Elementary.
"Children enrolled in Preschool Promise or Winston-Dillard Preschool receive guidance from teachers who are highly trained in early childhood education or similar fields. The programs maintain low teacher-student ratios, utilizing instructional assistance as needed," the press release said. "Age appropriate hands-on, play-based instructional activities include literacy, math, science, physical education, music, art and social-emotional learning. Parents are offered the resources needed to be active participants in children’s learning. COVID-19 safety measures are followed."
Both programs offer daily breakfast, lunch and snacks as well as rest and nap times.
For information about the Preschool Promise program at Brockway Elementary, visit bit.ly/3ARBxTa or call 541-957-4809. To complete an interest form, visit southcentralhubenrollment.com.
For information about the Winston-Dillard Preschool Program at Brockway Elementary, call 541-679-3037 or visit wdsd.org/BES. For information about the Winston-Dillard Preschool Program at Lookingglass Elementary, call 541-679-3006 or visit wdsd.org/LES.
