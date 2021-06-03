YMCA of Douglas County is hosting its Annual Water Safety day will be held in a drive-thru format from 10 a.m. to noon June 12.
YMCA staff and volunteers will be distributing 200 life jackets at no cost and will also have information on swimming and water safety.
Douglas County Sheriff's Marine Patrol and Rogue Community Credit Union will be at the event. Attendees are asked to enter from the south entrance near the softball fields.
To learn more about the Y’s swim programs, please contact Dave Myhill at 541-440-9622 ext. 215 or visit www.ymcaofdouglascounty.org/swim.
