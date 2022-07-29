Assessing what youth in Douglas County need is one of the things Josh Sullivan, and his fellow youth development mentors at Douglas Education Service District, have been asking over the past year and a half.
They've learned a lot while working with students aged 14-21 throughout 13 school districts who are in need of some extra help.
From that work, it was discovered that one thing the county lacks is a centralized drop-in space for youth. There are after school and summer programs, but nothing that qualifies as a safe, casual hang out spot.
Thanks to an agreement struck between Douglas ESD and the YMCA of Douglas County, as well as grants from the state, that has now changed.
"We have formed a sort of symbiotic relationship," said Jeneen Hartley, Douglas ESD director of education services. "They offered us this space and we at the ESD offered our youth development expertise, connections and knowledge of youth to form an amazing partnership that offers this unique opportunity to Douglas County youth."
Specifically, this youth space is targeted at ages 14-18. After a quick registration — found at ymcaofdouglascounty.org/youthspace — free access is granted to a room that offers multiple computers with various kinds of digital editing software, games, a 3D printer, and the entire YMCA facility and its offered classes.
"Our goal is mainly to give youth a safe space to come," Sullivan said. "It's just a space for them to hang out and have a good time."
Youth Space is available noon-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 2.
It fills that safe area need, but organizers also offer structures activities to keep attendees engaged. Throughout the next month, Harley said there are a few field trips and potential college visits planned. Another partnership with the Umpqua Valley Arts Association offers access to a variety of youth oriented art lessons.
Organizers are always looking for youth input on what sort of programing would be of interest to them.
"We really want to do is make sure that it is youth centered and that we are capitalizing on their ideas and what they are dreaming and scheming about," Harley said.
Attendance has been sparse over the three weeks that Youth Space has been open, but Hartley credits that to summer educational programs. Many of those are coming to an end as July closes, and she expects participation will increase as teens start looking for things to do and to get out of the heat.
Hartley said they are hoping to be able to continue the project into the school year and maybe beyond.
"We are brainstorming and thinking of ways we can keep this going through the school year, for sure, and exploring options of maybe separate satellites out and about in the greater Douglas County area," Hartley said.
Updates can be found on the website and on the project's Instagram account.
