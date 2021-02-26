4-H: Helping youth find their spark. You may be wondering, “What is a spark?” It is something very particular and special to each individual.
A spark is a passion for an interest or skill that is self-identified and lights a fire in a young person’s life, providing energy, joy, purpose and direction. Spark expresses the essence of who a person is, how they want to engage with those around them and what they offer to the world.
Sparks appear to be a protective factor for young people, keeping them out of trouble because of the young person’s intense focus on the source of their spark. Sparks, in turn, motivate youth to succeed in other areas of their lives, such as personal, social and academic.
Sparks play a key factor in helping youth thrive. To find out what actually contributes to a youths’ spark, the Search Institute surveyed over 7,000 youth to find out what gives them joy and energy; when did they feel the richest and fullest with hope and purpose?
The findings showed that their sparks fit into five categories: leading, learning a subject matter, service to the world, athletics and the creative life. 4-H provides a safe and supportive environment to help youth discover and flame their spark. It also has project areas in all five categories.
Because 4-H puts the emphasis on learning that is youth driven, it allows them to explore a variety of interests which often results in the development of their spark(s). 4-Hers are supported as they grow and are encouraged to overcome obstacles. Sparks create actions that not only contribute to the benefit of the young person, but also society.
In this way, youth are empowered to develop their sparks and to use them to make the world a better place for all. It also enhances their networks as they encounter others with similar sparks. Within the 4-H program that would include adults with expertise who can facilitate learning and opportunities for engagement.
When I see youth discovering and cultivating their sparks, it is heart-warming. When I think of the caring and giving volunteers that surround, support and encourage our 4-Hers, helping to fan the flames, I am thankful. Wonderful things happen when young people find their spark. When provided opportunities to grow their spark, with the support of caring adults, opportunities are boundless.
How is 4-H helping youth with their spark in our current situation? It obviously looks different and has some unique challenges, but 4-H folks are resilient and persistent. Our 4-H leaders have gone through never-before-seen challenges to prepare for in-person meetings once we are given the go ahead. They know the value of what 4-H provides to the young people in our program and are willing to go through the process.
Douglas County is still doing 4-H; it just looks a little different than normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.