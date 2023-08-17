The Pacific Northwest serves as a natural muse for artists, inspiring dips across the color wheel, capturing emerald rivers and golden farmlands.
Artists will practice this skill at the 13th Annual Umpqua Plein Air paint-out event Aug. 21-25 at the Umpqua Valley Arts — plein air meaning “to paint outdoors.”
Five days are spent connecting with the vibrant shades and hues that nature presents with ease, while fostering connections with fellow artists.
“Each year it grows in popularity and we are proud to host this, not only for our guest artists, but for the community,” Sarah Holborow, Umpqua Valley Arts’ community outreach director, said.
The Umpqua Valley Arts will preface the week of painting with its Young Artists en Plein Air on Saturday, giving youth opportunities to get their own art kits, learn how to paint outdoors and have their works shown at the Umpqua Valley Arts’ Student Gallery.
Erik Sandgren was selected as this year’s Umpqua Plein Air juror. His worked is based out of what he calls the “mishmash” or what is better know as the greater Portland area.
“This is a talented group of people so I think it’s going to be a hard job,” Sandgren said.
Both him and his wife are painters and last visited the area the day before the Archie Creek fire.
“I’m looking forward to meeting some of the artists generally, and I’m looking forward to coming back to the Umpqua area,” Sandgren said. “Our last experience was wonderful, but then the area’s been traumatized by all of that since we’ve been there, so that’s just to say I’m looking forward to see it again,” Sandgren said.
His works emulates that of which artists could expect to produce at the event, depicting mountain ranges, boundless beaches or radiant flowers.
The venue spans across Douglas County, making the majority of outdoor spaces fair game to paint away. Umpqua Valley Arts pinpoints at least 70 notable locations painters can venture to on its interactive map.
“We have people not only painting around Roseburg, we have people painting all the way to the coast. It’s just such a diverse landscape,” Holborow said. “The resulting exhibition is really special because you walk into the gallery and it really makes you feel like you’re looking at your home.”
As the days of creativity come to an end, artists can enter up to three paintings to be showcased in the Umqpua Valley Arts exhibit. The top 40 paintings will hang in the Hallie Brown Gallery.
A juried art contest will give 40 Awards of Distinction, including first, second and third-place winners, the M Graham and People’s Choice Awards and multiple “Best of” awards.
Wrapping up the week is an exclusive reception for individuals and business committed to purchase artwork through Umpqua Valley Arts Purchase Award Program. “To see these pieces that were created in our county go out into the community and pop up into local businesses, hospitals, people’s homes, it’s really a unique opportunity,” Holborow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.