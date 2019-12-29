On Feb. 25, Douglas County residents woke up to sheer devastation.
A massive storm — soon dubbed “snowmageddon” — brought down 8 inches of snow overnight in many parts of the county and littered roadways with fallen trees. Many roads were blocked for days. Power was knocked out for tens of thousands of people. Tuesday night, another 6 inches of snow fell.
At the end of the week, 8,500 county residents remained without power as crews frantically worked to clear roads and restore power lines.
Rural residents, especially those in North County, had two- and even three-week waits for power to be restored. Temporary shelters were opened in Winston, Lookingglass, Roseburg and Elkton.
No one saw the storm coming. Meteorologists expected the weather front to hit farther north and be warmer.
It’s impossible to find out how this storm ranks against other Roseburg area snowstorms because there are no snow records for this area. But we do know that it would have been a top-two storm for the past century had it hit in Medford, where snow records are kept.
The governor declared the storm an emergency, clearing the way for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
Local public agencies estimated damages at more than $11.1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.