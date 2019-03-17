Firefighters were dispatched about 8 a.m. Saturday to a fire at an Oakland home built in 1880 and listed as part of the Oakland Historic District.
The house was located at 203 NE Cypress. The home had formerly belonged to the Muirhead family. According to the Douglas County Assessor's records, it currently belongs to David Wyce Hatcher. It appears no one was home at the time of the fire.
