Pinus nigra 'Black Prince' (Chantry Nurseries, UK) Photo: F.D.Richards, SE Michigan, 3/2021 - Dwarf Austrian Black Pine

Pinus nigra ‘Black Prince’ is a dwarf selection of Austrian black pine with a flattened-globose structure when young, later broadening and becoming somewhat pyramidal with age. Needles are dark-green and shorter and thinner than what is considered typical for this species. Its white foliar buds are particularly attractive in winter.

 Photo courtesy of Oregon State University

CORVALLIS — If conifer tree planting is on your late winter or early spring to-do list, there are some things you can do to improve your success.

The Oregon State University Extension Service shares research-based knowledge with people and communities in Oregon’s 36 counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. OSU Extension addresses issues that matter to urban and rural Oregonians.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.