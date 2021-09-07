What’s better than fall time, and football?
The News-Review’s annual prep football special edition is back following a one-year hiatus.
The 2020 fall high school football season was moved back to the winter/spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. That was a bummer for everyone.
The 2021 tab include stories and photos on Douglas County’s 14 high school football teams — Roseburg, Douglas, South Umpqua, Sutherlin, Oakland, Glide, Reedsport, Days Creek, Camas Valley, Yoncalla, North Douglas, Elkton, Riddle and Glendale.
Team schedules are also included in the edition, along with previews on six National Football League divisions.
Four Class 1A schools are playing six-man football this season because of low numbers: Elkton, Riddle, North Douglas and Yoncalla. Days Creek, Camas Valley and Glendale remain in eight-man.
Douglas, a member of the 3A Far West League, decided to play an independent schedule this season because of a small turnout.
We hope you enjoy this year’s special edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.