CORVALLIS — Oregon State Hall of Famer and All-American Lee Harman recently passed away at the age of 84.
Harman was a 1959 All-American and All-Pacific Coast selection, and helped Oregon State to the 1958 Pacific Coast Conference title.
He was inducted into Oregon State Hall of Fame in 1991 and the Pac-12 Hall of Honor in 2014.
The Los Angeles native led the Beavers to three Far West Classic titles and was named to the all-tournament team twice, including 1958 Far West Classic MVP.
He twice scored career-highs of 33 points in a 72-71 win in the 1959 FWC title game against Iowa and in a contest against Idaho. He was the team captain as a senior and led the team in scoring at 15.6 points per game.
After graduating, he was drafted by the St. Louis Spirits with the seventh pick in the fourth round in the 1959 NBA draft.
Harman went on to become one of Hollywood’s leading makeup artists, working on popular films such as Chinatown, Christmas Vacation and Conspiracy Theory.
