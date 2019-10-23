A 17-year-old former cheerleader at South Umpqua High School is suing the school district for $706,000 for injuries allegedly sustained during practice two years ago.
The lawsuit alleges a member of the public was allowed to participate in cheer practice on Oct. 9, 2017, despite not being on the team. During a stunt, Haley Jenkins was hit by this person and fell to the ground, which resulted in injuries, according to the lawsuit.
South Umpqua School District Interim Superintendent Kate McLaughlin said she could not comment on the legal matter, but said the district will file a response.
“The cheerleading coach allowed this person to participate in a difficult stunt even though they had not participated or practiced with the current team,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed Oct. 8, almost exactly two years after the alleged incident, by Carrie Jenkins on behalf of her daughter, Haley Jenkins. Haley Jenkins’ father, Gary Jenkins, is listed as a co-petitioner.
HaleyJenkins sustained damage to her muscles, ligaments, tendons, nerves and other tissue on the spine and legs, conversion disorder, pain, discomfort and interference with everyday activities, according to the lawsuit.
The family spent approximately $29,297 in medical expenses to date and estimates to have lost $676,703 in earning capacity because of the injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.