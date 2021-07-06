Fred Ronald Young

Born 11/18/1927, passed away 5/27/2021
Fred was born in Lakeview Oregon. He lived in Valley Falls until he went into the Navy. After he was discharged from WWII, he moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon. Fred drove a log truck for many years, and owned his truck through the 1960s. He started a 76 gas station in 1970 in Canyonville, Oregon.
Fred raised five children; Ruby, Karen, Becky, Jake, and Florence. He was a member to many civic organizations over the years, and volunteered for many things. Fred was involved with the Sutherlin senior center for 30 years. He was a lifelong member of the Old Time Fiddlers, and had a love for music. He wrote a few songs of his own. His memory was remarkable, people were always amazed at dates and times he could recall. He was loved by many and will be missed.
Service will be held July 9th, 2021 at 11am, at the veteran’s cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon.
