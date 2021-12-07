Free throws help Elkton secure 58-53 win over Lowell The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Dec 7, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Elkton Elks converted nine of 12 free throws in the closing minutes to hold on for a 58-53 nonleague boys basketball victory over visiting Lowell Tuesday night.Tied entering the final quarter at 33-33, the two teams erupted for 45 fourth-quarter points combined.Cash Boe paced the Elks (2-1 overall) with 28 points and 11 rebounds."That was a good bounce back from Saturday (a 63-28 loss to Bandon)," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "I know we have some talent. We're just trying to get all the pieces put together."Trevyn Luzier scored nine points for Elkton while Andrew Allen scored eight. Cael Boe and Kellen Sabo helped on the boards with seven rebounds apiece.Elkton travels to north central Oregon Friday to take part in the Condon Christmas Tournament, opening against the host Blue Devils at 7:30 p.m. LOWELL (53) — Jaden Jaloff 17, J. Neet 12, Prom 11, Smith 6, Silver 3, Fassbender 2, Bardis 2, Vaughn, T. Neet. Totals 20-58 9-16 53.ELKTON (58) — Cash Boe 28, Luzier 9, Allen 8, Hazen 6, Woody 5, Cael Boe 2, Sabo. Totals 19-51 13-23 58.Lowell;11;14;8;20;—;53Elkton;15;12;6;25;—;583-point goals — Low. 4 (J. Neet 3, Silver 1), Elk. 7 (Cash Boe 2, Luzier 2, Allen 2, Hazen 1). Total Fouls — Low. 21, Elk. 17. Fouled Out — Jaloff. Rebounds — Low. 35 (Jaloff 8), Elk. 34 (Cash Boe 11).JV Game — Lowell 35, Elkton 25. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. 