When it comes to purchasing healthy food, the most important way to ensure it does not end up as wasted money is to store it properly.
Try putting your 100% whole wheat bread or whole wheat tortillas in the freezer until you are ready to use them. Also, when storing whole grains like oats, muesli, or cereals, make sure to keep them in an air tight container to prevent them from going stale. You can clean out old pasta or pickle jars and use them for storing grains and it’s a great way to reduce waste as well.
You can also store dairy products in the freezer including milk and yogurt. The texture will change after you thaw the dairy products but can work well as a mix in for recipes that calls for things such as milk or low-fat yogurt like smoothies and casseroles.
For protein such as fish, chicken and other ground meats, freezing it is a great way to extend past the expiration date. When purchasing meat, it is important to try to buy lean or extra lean cuts as a means of reducing fat.
Beans, both canned and dry, are another long lasting protein source that can extend past the expiration date on the package. As long as the can is not bulging or opened, the contents are stored so that they can last for years. This makes canned beans a delicious and healthy food item to stock up on during quarantine.
The long shelf life of canned beans also presents a great opportunity to use those cans of beans you’ve been stockpiling for years as a way to add a filling protein to a meal any time of day. They make a great side dish, especially when sautéed onions or garlic are mixed in.
With canned goods and other proteins now is a great time to utilize dried herbs over fresh to increase flavor and mix up the monotony of quarantine dinners.
The most effective way to eat healthy during this quarantine is to think creatively and store food properly. It can really present a fun opportunity for you to create low cost and long lasting meals.
Do not be afraid to make large batches of things and store them in the freezer for later. If you are asking yourself if what you just made would still be good after storing it in the freezer, it is helpful to think if you have seen that same food item in the convenience foods section of the freezer aisle. Most everything from burritos to pasta to stir fry can be found pre-cooked and frozen, which means you can do it too!
Don’t be afraid to tweak recipes by substituting different types of beans and grains for things you have at home. “Stay home, stay healthy” can include eating and snacking healthy as well as creating delicious meals that stretch your dollar and get the whole family involved.
For recipe ideas and gardening tips please visit www.foodhero.org.
