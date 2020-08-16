Thank you to our donors
Six years ago, the nonprofit Friends of Ford’s Pond formed with a vision of a park on the west side of Sutherlin. Now, construction is ready to begin on parking and path improvements at Ford’s Pond, made possible by the Friends successfully fundraising the cash match needed for the City of Sutherlin to apply for grants. In addition to our individual donors, the Friends would like to thank the following organizations:
C. Giles Hunt Charitable Trust ($15,000)
The Ford Family Foundation ($25,000)
Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation ($5,000)
Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce ($50,000)
Sutherlin Rotary Club ($10,000)
Sutherlin Lions Club ($1,000)
