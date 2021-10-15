Alan Corder, the owner of Fitness First in Roseburg died last Saturday, at the age of 64, after suffering a heart attack while on a hunting trip in northern Wyoming. Friends and members of the gym remembered Corder with a common theme. His life was all about loyalty.
Corder started his exercise gym in Roseburg in 1982, which went through some name changes and location changes over the years and is now located at 442 NE Oakland Ave., in Roseburg. But members of the club said some things never changed like Corder being loyal to his members and he expected the same in return — and he got it. Many of his members have been working out at the gym for much of the 39 years it’s been open.
“His loyalty knew no bounds,” said Wes Allen, who has done the maintenance on the exercise machines in the gym for the past 14 years.
Allen graduated with Corder from Roseburg High School in 1975 and later developed a long-standing trust and friendship with him. He has worked to keep the equipment in the gym in top shape and considered Corder a close and trusted friend. He said that’s why people have stayed members of the club for so long.
“It had to do with Alan’s loyalty,” he said.
That loyalty showed when gyms were forced to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and many of the members continued paying their dues to help ensure that the gym would be able to reopen.
Brad Johnson has been a member of Corder’s gym since 2012 after moving to Douglas County from Tucson, Arizona. He and his wife were impressed and have used the gym ever since.
“He’s done a really good job of keeping everything clean and working. He always treated you right. He really cared about the people, not just the business,” Johnson said. “What was nice about him was he was always interested in how you were doing.”
Greg Farrell, of Roseburg, has been a member of the gym since it first opened and rarely misses a workout early in the morning. He said he would never go anywhere else.
“I used to open up for him on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays,” said Farrell. “He gave me a key in ’84. He always treated you right.”
Corder was hunting with his longtime friend Spike Moore, of Roseburg, on their yearly trip to northern Wyoming, when he died. Moore said hunting was one of Corder’s great pleasures in life.
The two became close when Corder was 15 and his father died from a heart attack. Moore was coaching Corder in sophomore football at Roseburg High School at the time.
“I kind of took him under my wing and we began hunting together,” Moore said. “He loved to hunt and he died doing just what he wanted. He loved getting out in the woods.”
Moore said Corder had just shot a buck and walked back to get help in bringing the deer out of a ravine when he collapsed.
Moore said Corder’s impact on the community was huge over the nearly four decades he operated the gym.
“He’s helped so many people in the gym. He’s really thorough but very disciplined,” Moore said. “You didn’t go into his gym and screw around. When he did stuff, he did it right, He was so particular.”
Allen said Corder had personnel in place so the gym could continue to run smoothly when he was not there, so the members will be able to continue to use the services without interruption.
“The nice thing that Alan had set up is that he’s always been good at hiring good people, so if he wanted to take off for a month that could easily happen,” Allen said.
A small memorial for Alan Corder was set up inside the entrance to the gym with flowers sent from well-wishers, a slide show of photos from his life and a place to leave messages for the family.
No date has been set for a memorial service.
