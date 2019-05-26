Geneva Academy will hold their graduation at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31, in the Sanctuary at 2152 NE Vine St., Roseburg.
Hannah Jacobsen is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Dana and Molly Jacobsen. Hannah played varsity soccer and tennis for Roseburg High School. She plans to pursue real estate and property management at either University of North Texas and Ball State University.
Christopher Kramer is salutatorian. He is the son of Jennifer and the late Michael Kramer. He was a member of the Roseburg High School track team. Christopher has committed to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo for construction management.
The 2019 graduates are: Hannah Jacobsen, Christopher Kramer, Allison Paschall, Breez Hansen, Alden Boice.
